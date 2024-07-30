‘I Love Him As A Back:’ Russell Wilson Says Watching Najee Harris Run ‘Was Pretty Special’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive identity this season is likely going to be built on their ground game this season, and QB Russell Wilson is a big fan of RB Najee Harris running the ball. Speaking to reporters after practice today, Wilson threw a lot of praise Harris’ way.

“I think watching Najee run today was pretty special. I remember watching him in college, I remember watching him in the pros. He’s had some great stiff arms, some great things he’s done. I really love him as a back, he’s just so physical,” Wilson said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube.

Wilson also credited Harris for his “obsession with the game” and always wanting to work, mentioning when Harris and Jaylen Warren worked out with him after practice last week.

Harris’ physicality and ability to run through defenders are his calling card as a running back, and it’s going to be a trait that’s as important as ever this season. While Warren is going to see a lot of snaps as well, if Harris can set the tone with his physicality and wear down the defense, it’s going to open things up for Pittsburgh’s offense.

It always helps to get extra work with the starting quarterback, and both Harris and Warren did so as Wilson got in extra reps in his recovery from a calf injury. Harris being the type of back that Wilson likes is no surprise given that his most success came with the Seattle Seahawks with another bruising back in Marshawn Lynch. Harris’ ability as a power back meshes well with the offenses in which Wilson has thrived.

With Arthur Smith running the show as Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator, Harris and Warren are going to get a lot of work this season, and they both could put up career seasons. Harris will be in a contract year if he doesn’t get an extension during the season, which could give him a little bit of extra motivation on the field. Either way, getting the ground game going will be essential for Pittsburgh, and it’s a good sign that Harris has impressed Wilson with his work so far.

Today was the first day that the pads came on and the physicality ramped up, and Harris was extra motivated in the backs on ‘backers , with Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette commenting that Harris was “setting the tone” for the drill. While he was thought of as a possible hold-in candidate, Harris has done everything that’s been asked of him at training camp and could be a really key contributor for the Steelers this season. His quarterback certainly thinks so, and it’ll be fun to watch Harris when the season gets going.