‘Getting Bigger’ Will Help Steelers Offense Succeed, Analyst Believes

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense underwent a lot of changes this offseason, but revamping their offensive line through the draft could be a move that proves to be among their most impactful. The 33rd Team’s Dan Pizzuta looked at offenses that could undergo the most change in 2024, and the Steelers offense was on the list because they got bigger.

Pizzuta had “getting bigger” as Pittsburgh’s biggest difference, and believes that the revamped line could benefit the run game and the passing attack.

“Some of the things that hindered the Falcons over the past few seasons under Arthur Smith could benefit the Pittsburgh Steelers as he takes over as offensive coordinator. With Russell Wilson or Justin Fields at quarterback, Pittsburgh can get the most out of heavier personnel and a running game that could become a weapon,” Pizzuta writes.

He added that the run game will get better especially if Jaylen Warren gets more touches this season, but added that the rushing attack should improve regardless as the better offensive line will help the Steelers not get stopped at the line of scrimmage. In 2023, the Steelers ranked 20th in stuff rate and 24th in yards per contact before rush.

While Pizzuta believes that Pittsburgh’s passing attack will be “low-volume,” something he’s probably right about, he thinks that tight end usage should go up, particularly with Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth.

“A run game good enough to sustain a low-volume passing attack should benefit Wilson or Fields, whoever is the quarterback. The Steelers could also get more out of tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. Washington only saw 10 targets as a rookie, but his blocking will get him on the field in Smith’s offense. More playing time will always increase the opportunity to see passes thrown his way, especially for a play-caller who loves to involve non-obvious options.”

While I wouldn’t expect Washington to become a regular option in the passing attack, he could see an increase from the 7 receptions and 61 yards he had last season. In fact, it feels highly likely those numbers will see some sort of increase, but around 20-25 receptions feels right for Washington. Freiermuth will probably function as the team’s No. 2 pass-catcher behind George Pickens and he should get a lot more usage.

In the tight end equation, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Connor Heyward benefitted more as a receiver in Smith’s offense than Washington, but all three including Freiermuth should see an increase in snaps and production.

There’s no doubt a better run game should help out the quarterback room, and Russell Wilson has thrived with a strong run game and defense in the past. If the Steelers can replicate that and Wilson or Fields can make the throws they should make, the Steelers offense should no doubt be improved this season.