Forgotten Playoff Runs: LaMarr Woodley’s Dominant Super Bowl Run (2008)

Another series to finish out a quiet Pittsburgh Steelers offseason. Today, we’re looking back on some of the best individual playoff performances throughout the team’s postseason history and focusing more on the forgotten and overlooked ones. Maybe it wasn’t a star player or maybe it was a playoff run that didn’t end in a Super Bowl, overshadowing the accolades. Whatever the reason, they’re players and performances that have been left on the cutting room floor, but ones worth remembering.

Moving on to our second edition, remembering EDGE rusher LaMarr Woodley’s fantastic and often forgotten 2008 run.

LaMarr Woodley’s 2008 Playoff Performance: 16 tackles (six for a loss), 6 sacks, 2 PDs, 1 FF

I know the 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers, specifically their defense, isn’t to be forgotten. Scott Brown helped Dick LeBeau write a book about them, one that’s about to officially release. But most of those memories revolve around Troy Polamalu’s pick-six to send the team to the Super Bowl or James Harrison’s 100-yard pick-six during it.

Forgotten is Woodley. Just look at those numbers. They’re ridiculous. Before even getting into the highlights, these numbers need to be placed into historical context. Literally. His six sacks are tied for the most in a single postseason, matching Chicago’s Richard Dent, one leg of that fierce 1985 Chicago Bears defense, and Baltimore’s Michael McCray on the Ravens’ elite 2000 group.

Unlike McCray, Woodley did his damage in just three games. He was dominant and consistent and recorded two sacks in the Divisional, Championship, and Super Bowl.

Against the San Diego Chargers in the Divisional Round, he took down QB Philip Rivers to help stall out a second-quarter drive. His next sack did similar early in the fourth quarter, forcing a 2nd and 20 and punt that gave Pittsburgh fantastic field position. Following a long DPI, RB Gary Russell found the end zone to give the Steelers a commanding lead.

Versus Baltimore, Woodley first took down QB Joe Flacco late in the third quarter. Another drive ended, another punt. His second sack was aptly another forgotten play we just highlighted, cleaning up a James Farrior pressure one play before Polamalu’s game-sealing pick-six.

In the Super Bowl versus the Arizona Cardinals, Woodley sacked Kurt Warner late in the first half, turning a 2nd and 19 into 3rd and 22. That forced a Cardinals’ punt. His last sack of the playoffs is more memorable, the final Warner takedown that prevented any chance of a Cardinals Hail Mary or comeback. This one knocked the ball out, Brett Keisel recovered, and the Lombardi was hoisted.

In the Steelers’ playoff history, Woodley’s production tops any other pass rusher. Here’s the top five.

Most Sacks, Steelers Single Season Playoff History

1. LaMarr Woodley – 6 (2008)

2. L.C. Greenwood – 5 (1975)

3. Chad Brown – 4 (1996)

3. Joe Greene – 4 (1978)

3. James Harrison – 4 (2010)

Here’s how the opposing offensive drive ended on all six of his sacks.

1. Punt

2. Punt

3. Punt

4. Interception/Pick-Six To Seal AFC Championship Win

5. Punt

6. Strip/Sack Fumble, Defensive Turnover To Seal Super Bowl Win

Does it get better than that?

The numbers and words say plenty. But the video speaks loudest. Here’s all six of those sacks.

Great plays by, in that time, a great player. On a great defense. LaMarr Woodley’s Super Bowl ring will forever remind him of that glory, but his individual play isn’t credited enough. He didn’t do it alone, as there were countless stars and studs on that defense and team, but it’ll be hard to find someone to top his productivity and clutch impact anytime soon.

