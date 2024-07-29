Five Standout Steelers Through Four Days Of Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are through their first quarter of training camp, finishing their fourth of 16 practices Sunday. The players will enjoy an off day today before putting on the pads Tuesday for their longest camp stretch, practicing through Sunday.

With a moment to catch our breath, here are five Steelers who’ve caught my eye in the early going. Understand the pads aren’t on yet and that’s when the real evaluation begins. But here’s five names off to a good start. There are several more I could’ve included but these are the top ones. They’re listed in no order.

TE Pat Freiermuth

Not that it’s a shock to hear Freiermuth is having a solid camp but he’s reaping the benefits of being the clear No. 2 receiver in this system, one that frequently puts multiple tight ends on the field. We don’t have any indication of the chemistry between him and QB Russell Wilson, the latter held out the first four days due to a minor calf strain, but QB Justin Fields has peppered him with targets.

Freiermuth has been a top choice in the passing game, especially during the first two days where he received a whopping seven targets. Sunday, he made a spectacular catch in 7 on 7, a juggling grab that the ref ruled incomplete but truly looked like a catch. It could be a career year for Freiermuth, especially if the Steelers don’t add a big-name receiver ahead of Week 1.

DL DeMarvin Leal

Spring buzz on Leal is carrying into the summer. While evaluating the trenches really ramps up in pads, Leal has flashed so far. He’s been consistently in the backfield in the run game with multiple would-be tackles for loss if the sessions were truly “live” and full contact. He’s also gotten pressure as a pass rusher and has batted throws down on his way to the quarterback. Overall, he’s looked explosive and athletic, chasing running backs like Jaylen Warren 30 yards downfield to finish reps, while doing a better job with his hands to shed blocks.

If Leal can keep it up, he’ll be a huge boost to the Steelers’ d-line depth.

OLB Kyron Johnson

A sleeper name, Johnson still has a tough path to make the 53-man roster. But he’s been one of the top defensive players in team period, showing a well-rounded game against the run and pass. He’s set the edge well against the run to turn backs inside and been quick off the ball, winning the edges against tackles. Granted, he’s primarily working third team and isn’t out there whooping Troy Fautanu or Broderick Jones. Instead, it’s been a lot of RT Anderson Hardy. But he’s beating the man across from him and that counts for something.

Johnson has a slight build but spent the back half of 2023 on the roster playing special teams. Jeremiah Moon still has an edge over him, but Johnson is fighting hard. If this continues, he’ll at least stick on the practice squad.

CB Donte Jackson

As I wrote the other day, Jackson’s body of work as a veteran NFL corner outweighs four pad-less practices. But from a Steelers “tenure” standpoint, Jackson has looked really good. He’s given George Pickens fits on vertical routes and picked off the first and only pass of camp, securing a lame duck that Justin Fields floated. Jackson has been competitive at the catch point with multiple pass breakups and shown a short-term memory the times he’s been beaten.

He’s held his own and impressed daily, an encouraging sign for a crucial spot on the depth chart. The No. 2 corner could see a lot of targets this year if teams begin shying away from Joey Porter Jr.

ILB Payton Wilson/Patrick Queen

Cheating a bit and posting two linebackers here. Wilson and Queen have stuck out in consistently positive ways. Wilson has flown around the field with great closing speed. Sunday, he finished a rep well by ripping the ball out from Freiermuth. And fans have loved him for being the first one on the field, often by several minutes. Wilson has mixed in with the first-team inside linebackers and gotten work in dime packages as the lone ILB on the field.

Because of Wilson’s buzz, Queen’s play was sorta flown under the radar. But he’s been a “flat eraser,” consistently closing on the ball and stopping the likes of Freiermuth and RB Jaylen Warren to eliminate any YAC chances. He’s brought good energy and defensive communication seems clean overall.

Honorable Mentions: QB Kyle Allen, WR Roman Wilson, CB Darius Rush, CB Beanie Bishop Jr., C Nate Herbig, OLB T.J. Watt