Fittipaldo: ’30 Percent’ Chance Roman Wilson Is Pittsburgh’s WR2 In 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected WR Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but Wilson might have a bigger role than a traditional middle-round receiver. The Steelers currently don’t have a clear-cut No. 2 receiver on their roster, and Wilson, despite likely playing primarily in the slot as a rookie, could wind up being their No. 2 receiver. But with TE Pat Freiermuth likely taking up targets and more experienced guys at receiver like Van Jefferson or Calvin Austin III, there are plenty of candidates to be the second most productive receiver for the Steelers.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette went on The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan and said that he believes that Wilson has a 30% chance to be Pittsburgh’s No. 2 receiver this season.

“I’d say 30%,” Fittipaldo said when asked about the chances of Wilson becoming the WR2. “I think they’ve collected a lot of depth receivers over the offseason. I think the expectation will be for one of those guys to step up and be that starter early in the season. I think Roman Wilson’s definitely gonna have a role, and I think it’s up to Roman Wilson to what that role is gonna be. But I don’t envision him getting number two receiver targets.”

Wilson is going to have to make an impact for Pittsburgh as a rookie, but that impact might not be to the level of production of a No. 2 receiver. It’s a role he can grow into, and his versatility to play the slot and work outside definitely works in his favor as he tries to become a productive NFL player. But as a rookie, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there were growing pains, at least initially, that made it hard for him to have the production of a top-two receiver.

If Wilson can produce like a No. 2 though, the Steelers offense as a whole is going to be better. It would alleviate some concerns about the team’s receiving corps, and if Wilson can develop, it can give the Steelers a potential long-term option next to George Pickens at the position. But for this season, it’s not the end of the world if he isn’t the clear-cut No. 2, as it would wind up being a positive if someone like Jefferson or Austin could take a step up and play a big role in the offense.

With training camp starting next week, we’ll have a better idea of who could potentially step up and take on a bigger role in Pittsburgh’s offense.