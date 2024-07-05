Think WR Roman Wilson Is Too Small To Play Outside? History Says Otherwise

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed to draft a wide receiver in the worst way this spring after trading longtime starter Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, leaving them with just George Pickens as the only notable name left in the room with extensive experience and production. They do have Calvin Austin III coming into Year 3 and signed Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, and Scotty Miller during the offseason, but those options don’t move the needle much to make up for the loss of Johnson.

They managed to snag Michigan WR Roman Wilson with the 84th pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, landing an athletic playmaker who had just helped the Wolverines secure a national championship. Pittsburgh got to see Wilson up close and personal during the pre-draft process, meeting with him multiple times at the Senior Bowl while watching him dominate in Mobile against some of the best defensive backs in this year’s draft class.

However, the concern with Wilson coming out of college has been that he may be a slot-only receiver in the NFL, lacking that ideal height and size on the outside. Wilson checked in at 5104 and 186 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, notably below the notorious 6-foot mark. Plenty of Wilson’s production also came from the slot during his time at Michigan, making some wonder how much he can expect to get utilized in OC Arthur Smith’s offense. It incorporates more tight ends and less use of the slot receiver than Pittsburgh’s offenses have traditionally done over the years.

Still, Wilson showed during his time at Michigan that he could produce on the outside, having both the speed to stack defensive backs vertically as well as the competitive demeanor and toughness to make difficult catches in traffic. Smith mentioned in the post-pick press conference on Wilson that the Steelers want to expand his game and that he can be inside-outside flexible to better allow his skill set to shine after being limited by Michigan’s run-heavy offensive attack.

In regard to Wilson’s size disqualifying him from playing on the outside, Pittsburgh’s history of undersized receivers starring on the outside would suggest otherwise. Pittsburgh has had the likes of Chase Claypool, George Pickens, and Martavis Bryant, who are the prototypes you look for, but plenty of their most productive receivers were Wilson’s size, if not slightly smaller.

Wilson will attempt to replace Johnson, who came into the league 5104 and 183 pounds, nearly the same size Wilson was coming out. Pittsburgh’s most prolific receiver in recent memory, Antonio Brown, stood 5101 and weighed 186 pounds. He played far bigger and stronger than his listed size would suggest as a receiver who terrified opposing defensive backs on the outside. Emmanuel Sanders came out of SMU in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft at 5107 and 186 pounds but still proved to be a dangerous outside receiver during his time in Pittsburgh as well as with the Denver Broncos. Even Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes came in under 5-11, 190 pounds, standing 5105 and weighing 188 pounds, but operated as an inside/outside versatile playmaker in Pittsburgh’s offense.

Roman Wilson may lack ideal size for a consistent role as an outside receiver, but that shouldn’t exclude him from seeing time there combined with his time in the slot. The NFL has become a league of versatility, meaning that teams are looking for receivers who can play both spots and wear multiple hats on offense. That’s what Wilson brings as a pass catcher who can move the chains, stretch the field, and can operate close to the line of scrimmage on screens, bubbles, etc. His size fits the trend of previous Steelers receivers who were inside/outside versatile, and that trend should continue with Wilson once he gets up to speed.