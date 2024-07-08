Carson Beck Named Player To Watch For Steelers In 2025 Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers revamped their quarterback situation this offseason, adding Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, but after signing Wilson to a one-year deal and declining Fields’ fifth-year option, the possibility exists that the team is back in the quarterback market next offseason. Due to Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation, Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema named Georgia QB Carson Beck an offensive player to watch for the Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Russell Wilson and Justin Fields‘ contracts expire after the 2024 season, and while the Steelers will be hoping one shows enough to secure the long-term starting quarterback job, that would be a surprise. Beck was one of the more impressive quarterbacks in college football by the end of 2023. His arm talent, ball placement and pocket presence give him NFL starter potential. He will enter the year as many analysts’ QB1,” Sikkema wrote.

Given where Beck is slated to go in the way-too-early mock drafts that have been popping up, the Steelers would have to make a big trade or just be a bad football team this season to be in position to draft him. Beck is looking like a possible top-five selection, and if the Steelers wind up drafting that high, then yeah, they should be in the market for a quarterback.

But the team can always look to sign Fields and/or Wilson to an extension (a Fields extension could happen before the 2024 season, while a Wilson deal would happen after the season), and the prospect of the Steelers selecting a first-round quarterback with the team likely needing to fill other holes (defensive line being one) doesn’t seem all that appealing.

Last season was Beck’s first crack as Georgia’s starter, and he was solid, throwing for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions as the Bulldogs went 13-1. A similar season would see Beck’s stock continue to remain in that top-five range and he could wind up being the first quarterback off the board, which again makes it tough to see him winding up in Pittsburgh.

While the Steelers’ quarterback situation isn’t clear beyond 2024, the plan of extending one or both of Fields and Wilson seems much more likely than the team dipping its toes into the rookie quarterback class in 2025. It would have to take truly poor performances from Wilson and Fields for the Steelers to completely reset after one season of the two. Even then, there could be options in free agency for the Steelers.

I just don’t think a first-round quarterback is really in the cards for the Steelers next offseason, although Beck is an intriguing prospect. Still, he doesn’t seem like one that the Steelers will realistically end up with.