Buy Or Sell On Bleacher Report’s Steelers ‘Hot Takes’ For 2024 Season?

During one of the slowest weeks of the entire NFL calendar, Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey released a few “hot takes” for the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers. I wanted to go through each of his three takes and determine whether I am buying or selling the content of the takes.

Take One: Justin Fields Starts More Games Than Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were added within a week of each other during free agency, but Mike Tomlin quickly gave Wilson “pole position” for the starting gig. Wilson is a decade older than Fields, and therefore offers less long-term upside for the franchise. Even with that considered, Wilson gives the Steelers their best chance to right the ship and get their first playoff win since the 2016 season.

Here is what Tansey had to say:

“Both quarterbacks will have opportunities to prove themselves as the starter, but it would be in the Steelers’ best interest to start the younger option with more potential to get the most out of their offense to build for 2024 and beyond.”

I get that line of thinking, but the Steelers can’t afford to chance it with Fields’ development in Year 1. Wilson offers the best chance to win now, and the Steelers desperately need to win now to overcome the playoff narratives that currently define the team. Of all the Steelers hot takes, this is the easiest call for me.

Verdict: Sell

Take Two: George Pickens Finishes Top 5 In Receiving Yards

With Diontae Johnson no longer on the roster, George Pickens is the Steelers’ undisputed WR1. They really don’t have a clear-cut WR2 option. That should mean a bunch of extra targets for Pickens, and with the best quarterback he has played with in the NFL in Russell Wilson. Kenny Pickett had the back-shoulder fade to Pickens down, but he didn’t maximize his yards after catch (YAC) abilities with his inconsistent accuracy.

Pickens will be eligible for a contract extension next offseason, so he has plenty to play for and the circumstances to make it happen.

Here is what Tansey had to say:

“It would not be a huge surprise to see him battling for the receiving yard title in December. He should at least finish in the top five with his role the way it is.”

Pickens had the highest yards per reception in the league last season with 18.1. He still needs to get more consistent with the routine plays and moving the chains. The way the offense is structured, the new quarterback and a more creative offensive coordinator should be able to better maximize his skill set. Last year he was 16th in the league with 1,140 yards. He would have needed 317 additional yards to crack the top five. I wouldn’t bet the house on it, but I could see a world in which Pickens finishes top five in receiving.

Verdict: Buy

Take Three: Jaylen Warren Surpasses Najee Harris In RB Production

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have had two seasons together now, and Warren has steadily worked his way into a true committee backfield with Harris. In 2022, Warren played 342 snaps to Harris’ 763. Last year, it was much closer with Warren’s 519 to Harris’ 569. Harris ultimately outgained Warren on the ground with his third-straight 1,000-plus yard season. But Warren came close in total yards if you factor in receiving. Warren has been more efficient on a per-touch basis overall, but when the stakes were high over the final three weeks of the season last year, the Steelers turned to Harris in the cold, rainy end-of-season games.

Here is what Tansey had to say:

“The change may not happen right away, but no one would be shocked come November if Warren receives more snaps and leads Harris in rushing yards given the way he skyrocketed into a reliable player in 2023.”

I agree that it wouldn’t be shocking to see the trend continue and Warren actually surpass Harris, but I have a hunch that Harris still narrowly edges out Warren. This is the first season that Harris will have a chance to run behind a formidable offensive line after dealing with some suspect units over his first three seasons. Harris has reportedly trimmed some weight and will be outside the confines of a Matt Canada offense for the first time in his career. The team needs a bigger back to shoulder the load against the stacked boxes it will likely face, and Harris fits the description. This is the closest call of the Steelers hot takes.

Verdict: Sell