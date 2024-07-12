Analyst Ranks Steelers’ 2024 Defense At No. 3: ‘Should Be Among The League’s Best’

Despite several factors working against the 2023 version of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, they still managed to finish sixth in the NFL with just 19.1 points allowed per game. They have a chance to be even better in 2024.
Pro Football Network’s Anthony DiBona released his 2024 NFL defense rankings this morning and had the Steelers as his No.3 defense entering the season, trailing only the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.
“Pittsburgh’s defense finished sixth in DVOA last season, led by superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt,” DiBona wrote. “The Steelers are in line to take a huge leap in 2024, thanks to the addition of former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. If Joey Porter Jr. can take another step at cornerback, Pittsburgh’s defense should be among the league’s best.”
The offseason additions to the defense go beyond just Queen, though he does headline the list as the Steelers’ biggest free-agent acquisition in team history. Here is the full picture:
Additions:
– CB Donte Jackson
– CB Cameron Sutton
– DL Dean Lowry
– ILB Patrick Queen
– S DeShon Elliott
– DB Grayland Arnold
– ILB Payton Wilson
– DL Logan Lee
– DB Ryan Watts
– CB Beanie Bishop Jr.
– OLB Jeremiah Moon
Departures:
– CB Patrick Peterson
– CB Chandon Sullivan
– CB Levi Wallace
– S Keanu Neal
– S Trenton Thompson
– OLB Markus Golden
– ILB Kwon Alexander
– CB James Pierre
– DL Armon Watts
– ILB Mykal Walker
– S Elijah Riley
– ILB Myles Jack
The most significant departures were the three corners, Alexander and Golden, but the Steelers have done a nice job re-stocking the shelves in the secondary and Nick Herbig should be more than ready to step into the No. 3 OLB role that Golden filled last season. There is also a non-zero chance that Peterson or Sullivan could circle back to the roster during camp due to Sutton’s eight-game suspension. Just by looking at the roster turnover, the Steelers have a net-positive in added talent from a year ago.
The two positions that created the most issues for the Steelers a year ago were inside linebacker and safety. The ILB room is now among the deepest and most talented on the team, and Elliott could be the best strong safety that Minkah Fitzpatrick has gotten to play next to with the Steelers.
If Joey Porter Jr. can build off of his stellar rookie season, the secondary will be in a much better spot a year ago, and that should unlock some synergies within the defense. A good pass rush makes the secondary’s job easier because the ball comes out quicker, and a better secondary will force quarterbacks to hold onto the ball an extra half second to allow T.J. Watt and the pass rush to get home.
Keeanu Benton is another player expected to make a big Year-2 jump in his production. He left several sacks on the field a year ago. With more experience and a transformed body, he should be firing on all cylinders in 2024.
Two of the Steelers’ best defensive players were ineffective in 2023 compared to their usual selves as Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick had some of the worst seasons of their careers. If their health holds up, they should only further improve the overall play of the group.
Outside of the defense, there are other factors on the team that will play a role in their defensive dominance. A better offense that can possess the ball will give the defense more time to rest and more opportunities to protect leads rather than playing catch up. And perhaps the most overlooked offseason addition, P Cameron Johnston, should help the Steelers win the field-position battle with better and more consistent punting than Pressley Harvin III.
Anything other than a top-five finish in most major categories would be a disappointment for the Steelers. They have the league’s most expensive defense by a pretty wide margin. The Steelers’ defense should be a top unit in 2024, and I think it will be.