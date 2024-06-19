Steelers Forgotten Plays: Roethlisberger Finds Ward On 3rd And 28 In Super Bowl XL

A new series I’m starting to help pass the time through the offseason until training camp starts up in late July. Today and throughout these articles, we’ll look back on forgotten Pittsburgh Steelers plays and moments. Usually, they were overshadowed by other big plays or games but often played key roles in the team’s success. There will be a mixture of offense, defense, and special teams.

Steelers Forgotten Plays – Roethlisberger To Ward On 3rd And 28: Super Bowl XL

Super Bowl XL will be remembered for the Steelers winning one for the thumb, their first Lombardi since the 70s dynasty. For RB Jerome Bettis returning to his hometown and going out truly on top in his final NFL game. And for WR Antwaan Randle El hitting WR Hines Ward for a long score, the gadget-happy Steelers pulling out all kinds of tricks throughout the playoffs.

But the first touchdown of the game came on a Ben Roethlisberger keeper over left side. And it was set up because of an improbable 3rd and 28 conversion.

What you have to remember about that game was Pittsburgh was tied or trailed for most of the first half. Seattle led 3-0 after the first quarter and looked poised to carry that lead into halftime. Facing 3rd and 28 from the Seahawks’ 40-yard line, it seemed like the Steelers should just play for field goal range.

In true Roethlisberger fashion, he had other plans. Seattle only rushed three, looking to drop eight into coverage and squeeze any throwing lanes to deny a short gain that might give Jeff Reed a chance. Roethlisberger stepped up and rolled to his left. He pump faked, his signature move, set up along the sideline, took a quick look to his left to gauge how much time he had, and fired downfield along the right on-field numbers. Ward found the throw, came back to the ball, and made the catch with DB Michael Boulware draped over him.

A 37-yard gain on 3rd and 28 down to the Seahawks’ 3-yard line. After two failed Bettis attempts to punch it in, Roethlisberger dove over the goal line on a designed quarterback run, a play that makes the highlight reel far more often than Ward’s grabs that got them in position to score.

Pittsburgh went up 7-3 and led the rest of the game. They carried that momentum into the third quarter, RB Willie Parker ripping his record 75-yard run to begin the second half, putting the Steelers in control the rest of the game.

That Roethlisberger-to-Ward moment summed up the Steelers’ playoff run. Improbable. A sixth seed running the table on the road isn’t supposed to happen. Converting a 3rd and 28 heave against the NFC Champs isn’t supposed to happen. In fact, there have been eight 3rd and 28 attempts in Super Bowl history and this is the only one converted.

That 2005 Steelers team wasn’t their best Super Bowl club. But it might’ve been the most special. Plays like that are proof.