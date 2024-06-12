Steelers Coaches Downplay Need For Established No. 2 WR: ‘That Number Thing Is A Little Overrated’

Pittsburgh Steelers coaches will tell you that having a clear No. 2 wide receiver is not crucially important. But teams tend to tell you the things that fit their present circumstances. If they go ahead and trade for a Brandon Aiyuk, they will sing a much different tune. We saw them do this at center earlier this year. And we saw them do it at quarterback two years ago. They always sound much happier after they make a move to improve the position, somehow.

But for now, the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach are downplaying the lack of an established two. They know they have George Pickens at one spot, but who is their other receiver? Is it rookie third-round pick Roman Wilson? Is it third-year Calvin Austin III? Will one of the veteran free agents like Van Jefferson step up instead?

“Competition’s been great. That’s what I mean by all these guys are in different spots in their career”, new Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni told reporters yesterday at mandatory minicamp when asked about the search for a No. 2 receiver.

“I know that a lot gets made of the one, the two, the three”, he added. “Listen, this day and age, we move everyone around. Guys get balls depending on matchups. That number thing is a little overrated for me. Yes, we’re trying to find the best three or four out there, for sure”.

The Steelers traded WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, an established starter and former Pro Bowler. It’s hard to say how hard they worked to replace him with a talent of equal resume or potential, but they haven’t managed to do so. What they have done is provide themselves with options.

Wilson could be the guy, but the Steelers also signed a series of journeyman veterans. Jefferson is the most notable of that group, but it also includes Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller. Add third-year Calvin Austin III and practice-squad veterans in Denzel Mims, Marquez Callaway, and Dez Fitzpatrick, and you get…uncertainty.

While the Steelers may focus heavily on the run game under Arthur Smith this year, they are going to have to pass at some point. Azzanni is focusing on the matchup game, trusting that they will have the right option to beat the right opponent at the right time. Maybe they will, but generally, these things work better when you have an all-situations option.

Asked if the Steelers currently have a legitimate second wide receiver, Smith demurred, saying that “It’s all subjective”. It’s the second time he has fielded questions about it in short order, and both times he redirected the conversation. Like Azzanni, his focus is more on quantity than established starters.

“You better have depth and you’re always working on contingency and looking for improvement”, the new Steelers offensive coordinator said. “You deal with whatever circumstance is thrown your way. I don’t get too caught up in labeling guys, especially this time of year. The guys are all wearing football shorts, trying to do their job. Things will be worked out in Latrobe and things can always change too”.

Perhaps that’s a bit of a clue at the end, there? Things can always change, too? Perhaps Smith and the Steelers are actively working on bringing about that change. After all, they’re not going to change the room passively. They would have to actively go out and get someone.