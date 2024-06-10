NFL Analyst Sees WR2 As Steelers’ Biggest Question Mark Entering Minicamp

All offseason, the debate about who will be QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields has dominated the headlines.

Entering mandatory minicamp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, the biggest question mark and area of focus for the Steelers happens to center on who is their WR2.

At least, that’s the biggest question mark for the Steelers in the eyes of NFL.com’s Kevin Patra.

In a piece highlighting the biggest question for all 22 teams that enter into mandatory minicamp this week, Patra questioned who WR2 is for the Steelers on the roster.

“On a national level, there are questions about a QB competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Locally, however, every report from the beat says it’s Wilson’s job — full stop. So, let’s assume that continues in minicamp and look at a different position,” Patra writes regarding the Steelers’ biggest question mark. “Behind George Pickens sits a Three Rivers-sized void. Van Jefferson and rookie Roman Wilson would seem to be the top options. Quez Watkins, Cordarrelle Patterson, Calvin Austin III, Scott Miller, Marquez Callaway and Denzel Mims could all battle for a role.

“It’s not pretty behind Pickens. Will Pittsburgh add a legit No. 2 before training camp?”

It certainly isn’t pretty behind Pickens on the Steelers’ depth chart at the receiver position.

There are reasons to be quite optimistic about rookie Roman Wilson at this juncture, as he profiles as a tough, hard-nosed, dependable slot option. But expecting him to be the WR2 immediately seems like a bit of a stretch.

Jefferson appears to be emerging as the true WR2 for the Steelers, but even then that’s not all that encouraging. After a breakout 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams that saw him haul in 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns, helping the Rams win the Super Bowl, Jefferson has come nowhere close to that level of play.

He has a good chance to reestablish himself in Pittsburgh, but what does that look like?

Quez Watkins, Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller all profile as the same thing: smaller receivers with great speed who can be over-the-top threats. But they shouldn’t be viewed as anything more than a WR3 or 4 type.

Patra putting Patterson in the wide receiver mix is wrong. He’s a running back for the Steelers, not to mention a kickoff return specialist, though I guess in a pinch Patterson could handle a receiver role. Marquez Callaway and Denzel Mims are intriguing options with NFL experience, but certainly aren’t needle movers.

The Steelers almost certainly have to add another receiver with experience and some pedigree to this room before the start of the season, simply to take some heat and attention from opposing defenses off Pickens. If not, it could get really tough out there for Pickens, which could derail the passing game under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith before it even gets a chance to get off the ground.