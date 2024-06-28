Steelers 2024 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review – Wide Receiver

The last time that we took a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, it was weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then, at almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. We expect to see significant competition in Latrobe, so it would be a good time to pause and take stock. Where are the most significant position battles, and who are the participants?

Position: Wide Receiver

Total Positional Figure: 11

Additions: 4

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

George Pickens: The Steelers need Pickens to cement himself as a true No. 1 receiver this year. He has the talent, and they know that, but can he put it all together? Can he maintain his discipline and not let the game get to him?

Calvin Austin III: Austin showed well for himself during spring practices, according to reports from Steelers beat writers. Notably, many are looking to him as the leader of the room. Yet he still has so much to prove, and arguably still has to earn a roster spot.

Van Jefferson: The most accomplished of the veteran free agents the Steelers signed, Jefferson has an inside track to start—arguably. A former second-round pick, he has had some NFL success, but there’s a reason he’s here for the minimum.

Quez Watkins: Watkins is another Veteran Salary Benefit signing for the Steelers, and his calling card is speed. He would do well to add consistency to his Rolodex as well, because that is what he has lacked throughout his career.

Marquez Callaway: Callaway spent last season on the Steelers’ practice squad, but he has legitimate NFL experience. Can he regain his footing on a 53-man roster in Pittsburgh? He will have an opportunity to stand out during training camp.

Dez Fitzpatrick: Another holdover from the Steelers’ practice squad a year ago, Fitzpatrick drew attention in training camp last year. His best hope for a spot on the 53-man roster is via special teams.

Duece Watts: Watts is yet another wide receiver who spent last season on the Steelers’ practice squad. He was with the Packers during training camp, however, so we haven’t gotten to look at him.

Players Added:

Scotty Miller: The Steelers signed Miller after I wrote about their pre-draft movements in mid-April, so I’m including him here. He very much belongs in the same boat as guys like Jefferson and Watkins, but perhaps is just behind them. Like Jefferson, he spent some time last year playing under new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Roman Wilson: The most significant addition of the offseason, the Steelers drafted Wilson in the third round. While he did not cut a striking figure during OTAs, he can compete for a starting job in Latrobe.

Jaray Jenkins: The Steelers signed Jenkins early in June. A 2023 college free agent, this is his first job since the Jaguars parted with him in September.

Jacob Copeland: Copeland is the most recent to sign with the Steelers, roughly a week ago. He spent some time on their practice squad a year ago but not since early December.

Players Lost:

Denzel Mims: A former second-round pick, Mims spent time on the practice squad a year ago, but the Steelers released him earlier this month. He had no injury designation, so evidently they just decided that they had seen enough from him.

Note and Camp Outlook:

Well, this is an interesting one because perhaps most of the attention will be on who’s not here. Most people seem to expect the Steelers to make a trade for a wide receiver. It might not be for a true No. 1 like Brandon Aiyuk, but they could add somebody with starting qualities.

George Pickens is the clear No. 1 now, but behind him, it’s a pile-up of old Toyotas. Who will stand out from the pack? How much progress will rookie Roman Wilson show over the course of training camp? Can Calvin Austin III prove that he is capable of being a regular offensive contributor?