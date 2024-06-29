Steelers 2024 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review – Tight End

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, it was weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then, at almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of several weeks of training camp. We expect to see significant competition in Latrobe, so it would be a good time to pause and take stock. Where are the most significant position battles, and who are the participants?

Position: Tight End

Total Positional Figure: 5

Additions: 0

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Pat Freiermuth: Pat Freiermuth is in a contract year if the Steelers don’t sign him to an extension. He is coming off a down season, partially due to injury and partially due to a lack of targets. Many believe he can thrive in Arthur Smith’s offense, so this is a pivotal year for him.

Darnell Washington: The big, second-year hulking tight end is likely no closer to being the next great pass-catcher. Every report about Darnell Washington has indicated that he is more of an extra tackle than wide receiver. He may see some more targets this year just because the Steelers are likely to use more 12 personnel, though. They also have less stability at wide receiver, leading to more tight end targets.

Connor Heyward: Going into his third season, Connor Heyward is still carving out an offensive identity. He is a mainstay on special teams, but can he establish himself as more than a niche offensive player? He has some pass-catching ability, and his blocking strength is on the move. Can Arthur Smith make that work?

Rodney Williams: A former college free agent, Rodney Williams is a special teams standout and a favorite of Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith. Even as a teacher’s pet, however, he will have a hard time earning a roster spot.

MyCole Pruitt: New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith brought MyCole Pruitt over after previously working with him for years. Pruitt played under Smith both in Tennessee and Atlanta, so he has a great familiarity with his system.

Players Added: N/A

Players Lost: N/A

Note and Camp Outlook:

As was the case last year, the tight end room might be the most stable on the roster. The biggest difference is that there is more competition this time, with five legitimate candidates. I can’t envision them carrying all five, but they could manage to swing four, especially given the likely position usage.

Players like Heyward and Williams being core special teams players also helps to carry extra weight. Especially with the uncertainties of the new kickoff rule, you want to make sure that you have your best players.

Beyond that, the biggest questions are at the top. How high is Pat Freiermuth’s ceiling, and can he reach it under Arthur Smith? Is Darnell Washington just a glorified tackle, or can he play a bigger role in the passing game?