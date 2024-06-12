Russell Wilson Endorses Mike Tomlin Contract Extension: ‘Hall Of Fame Coach’

It’s election season, and Russell Wilson is offering his endorsement of Mike Tomlin’s three-year contract extension. Reacting to the news of Tomlin’s new deal, which runs him through 2027, Wilson praised the coach and man Tomlin is and fully agreed with the team’s decision.

“He’s one of the greatest motivators I’ve ever been around,” Wilson said via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker. “I think his ability to communicate, his ability to inspire individuals every day. No matter if you’re a rookie, no matter if you’re an undrafted free agent, no matter if you’re a 13-year vet like myself.”

Wilson has only been a Steeler since March. But Tomlin’s made quite the impression. Their connection was one key reason why Wilson chose Pittsburgh over teams like the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. Now, they’ll enter 2024 with the common goal of winning.

Though Tomlin is often hailed as a master motivator, Wilson was quick to point out that he can break down the game’s X’s and O’s as well as anyone.

“His understanding of the game,” Wilson said. “He’s not just on defense, not just on offense. He’s on all sides of it…he stops in particular moments on the field and displays not only his passion but his ability to communicate certain moments and why they’re so significant and important throughout the season. It’s why he’s a Hall of Fame coach.”

Head coaches are so often defined by their work in situational football. In a recent interview on Bussin’ With the Boys, Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon cited Brian Callahan’s situational expertise as a key reason why he landed the Titans’ head coaching job. Much of the Steelers’ practices revolve around situational moments. Run sessions, third down, two minutes, and, of course, seven shots to begin most training camp practices.

Last week, former CB Patrick Peterson shared the story of Tomlin stopping practice during a downpour to tell players why they continued working instead of going inside. It was a chance to rep plays in bad weather and deal with the elements and circumstances the team encountered throughout the season. That included their Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens, beating them on the road in a driving rain.

Obviously, no player has spoken negatively of Mike Tomlin’s extension. Those comments will be left to fans and the media. But Russell Wilson’s answer had depth, and he seemed happy with his choice to sign with Pittsburgh. Hopefully, he’ll be able to keep that posture for the rest of the season and potentially beyond.