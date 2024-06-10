PFF: Stability On Offense ‘Reason For Optimism’ For Steelers

Last season, Pro Football’s reason for optimism for the Pittsburgh Steelers was an “ascending” Kenny Pickett. Unfortunately, Pickett offered minimal reason for optimism beyond the preseason last season, and now Pittsburgh’s reason for optimism in 2024 does involve their quarterback room, of which Pickett is no longer a part of. Ahead of 2024, PFF’s Dalton Wasserman wrote that Pittsburgh’s biggest reasons for optimism are stability at quarterback and along their offensive line.

“Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were brought in at incredible value to stabilize the quarterback room. Both are closer to solid than elite, but Wilson threw 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions last season and Fields is one of the NFL’s most dynamic runners,” he wrote. “In front of those two is an offensive line that was a primary focus in this year’s draft. Tackle Troy Fautanu, center Zach Frazier and guard Mason McCormick all have starting potential and should vastly improve a unit that desperately needs an infusion of young talent.”

The Steelers were able to sign Wilson right after the legal tampering period, while the team traded for Fields after Pickett requested a trade and was sent to the Philadelphia Eagles. In the draft, the Steelers went heavy on the line, with Fautanu, Frazier and McCormick. Both Fautanu and Frazier could be Day 1 starters, and both are going to make the Steelers a better, more physical team.

Under Arthur Smith, the Steelers are going to look to run the ball, especially with the Jaylen Warren-Najee Harris duo in the backfield, and the improved offensive line should help the ground game take off while keeping Wilson and Fields upright. Wilson and Fields are among the most-sacked quarterbacks over the past two seasons, and the Steelers need to make sure that doesn’t happen again in 2024. That’s one reason why improving the offensive line was likely such a big focus, as well.

Ultimately, if the Steelers can stay mostly healthy, their success this season might end up boiling down to quarterback play. Wilson and Fields both have their flaws, but both are also an upgrade over Pickett, and the Steelers still did manage to make the playoffs last season. Given that they upgraded the room while also getting better across their roster, this is a team that should be back in the postseason, despite a brutal second half of the schedule. It has been a good offseason by the Steelers, and they likely aren’t done adding to their roster, but bringing in Fields and Wilson to compete at quarterback and moving on from Pickett is certainly a reason to feel good as a Steelers fan.