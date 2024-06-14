Payton Wilson Sets Lofty Goal: ‘I Wanna Be The Best In The World’

After starting seven different inside linebackers in 2023, the Pittsburgh Steelers aggressively revamped the room this offseason. Along with signing Patrick Queen to the most lucrative free agent contract in team history, they used a third-round pick on ILB Payton Wilson out of NC State. It is early on in the process, but the Steelers are already considering a sub-package role for the rookie to make use of his athleticism.

Sub-package football may be his foot in the door, but he has much higher goals for his career.

“Since I was a young’n, I wanna be the best in the world,” Wilson said in a video posted by Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker on X. “Wherever that’s at, whatever role is handed to me, I’m gonna come in and I’m gonna help this team win a Super Bowl.”

#Steelers rookie LB Payton Wilson on his big expectations for year one. “I’m just super excited to go to Latrobe and compete. Like I said since I was a youngin’, I wanna be the best in the world. … I’m gonna come in and I’m gonna help this team win a Super Bowl.” pic.twitter.com/gMZ0gTsqna — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) June 13, 2024

The Steelers are typically mindful of how much they put on a rookie’s plate early in the season, but defensive coordinator Teryl Austin has already said Wilson has a chance to be the dime linebacker. And ILB coach Aaron Curry said he can make certain plays that nobody else can make because of his 4.43 speed.

His goal of being the best in the world may seem a bit out of reach, and perhaps it is, but he has already accomplished that at the college level. In 2023 Wilson won both the Bednarik and the Butkus awards, given to the best defensive player and linebacker, respectively. His injury history is the only thing that prevented him from being a first- or second-round pick.

In that same interview that Curry praised Wilson’s speed, he compared it to that of perennial All-Pro Bobby Wagner. Curry coached Wagner for three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, so he is as qualified as anybody to make that type of comparison.

Cole Holcomb seems to be on track to return to the team earlier than expected, so it will be crowded with Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts also in the room. Even with multiple other options on the roster, Wilson has a unique skill set that will be hard to keep on the bench. I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if he flashes in whatever limited role he gets and earns a much larger role by the end of the season.