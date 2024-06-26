NFL Not Holding Supplemental Draft In 2024

The NFL is not holding a supplemental draft in 2024, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The NFL just sent a memo out to teams that it will not be holding a supplemental draft this year, per source. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 26, 2024

No players were selected in the 2023 Supplemental Draft, the first time it was held since 2019. Wide receiver Malachi Wideman out of Jacksonville State and Milton Wright from Purdue were eligible last season. Wideman is currently playing in the CFL.

The Arizona Cardinals selected safety Jalen Thompson in the fifth round of the supplemental draft in 2019, and Thompson has developed into a starter for the team. For the most part though, recent picks in the supplemental draft have not developed into good NFL players, with Josh Gordon in 2012 being the most recent player to get drafted and make a Pro Bowl.

The supplemental draft was created for players whose eligibility in college was affected and did not enter the main NFL draft. For example, Thompson was eligible for the supplemental draft after being declared ineligible due to a violation of NCAA rules.

With the draft not being held from 2020-2022 and no players selected last season, the draft is once again taking a hiatus. Since 2000, only 15 players have been selected, with LB Ahmad Brooks and Gordon being the only two to eventually make a Pro Bowl. Other notable players taken in the supplemental draft include QB Bernie Kosar, WR Cris Carter, LB Brian Bosworth and QB/WR Terrelle Pryor.

Carter is the lone Hall of Famer to be selected in the supplemental draft, which has produced eight Pro Bowlers in Gordon, Kosar, Carter, Brooks, OT Mike Wahle, NT Jamal Williams, WR Rob Moore and RB Bobby Humphrey.

The Steelers have never selected a player in the supplemental draft. With no draft in 2024, that streak will continue.