Breer: Steelers Have Shown Interest In QB Matthew Stafford

With the first signs of Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford being traded opening up, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in pursuit. They aren’t the only ones. In Albert Breer’s latest MMQB column ahead of a busy and chatty NFL Combine, the Steelers are among teams that have shown interest in Stafford.

“The teams you’d suspect would have their hat in the ring have, indeed, thrown their hats in the ring. The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and others have shown interest.”

Breer doesn’t detail the team’s level of interest or the Rams’ willingness to trade him. But Los Angeles has reportedly permitted Stafford to speak with other teams in the hopes of determining his contract value. Reporters stress it’s not a trade request but it’s an unusual move that serves as the first real reports Stafford isn’t guaranteed to remain in Los Angeles.

With plenty of quarterback uncertainty, the Steelers would be wise to entertain the idea. Stafford is the most talented quarterback option of the plausible names Pittsburgh could pursue. Though he just turned 37, Stafford is still playing high-level football and nearly led the Rams to the NFC Championship Game after turning the team’s regular season around. In 16 starts, he threw for over 3,700 yards and 20 touchdowns. Stafford shined in the Rams’ two playoff games, throwing a combined four touchdowns and zero picks.

Reportedly, acquiring Stafford won’t come cheap with teams believing the Rams’ asking price will be a first-round pick. But that could be a starting point in negotiations to be talked down, especially knowing a potential trade partner will have to pay Stafford handsomely as part of a deal.

Pittsburgh and the rest of the NFL can’t be stuck in a holding pattern over a possible deal. And the Rams can’t wait around until July like last year to determine if they can make it work with Stafford. The best thing for all parties is to quickly figure out if the Rams and Stafford can work out a new contract. If not, shopping and trading him in short order would be the smart play.