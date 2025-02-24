Breer: ‘Good Logic’ Behind Justin Fields Returning To Pittsburgh, ‘Was A Steeler Before He Became One’

It feels like every day we inch closer to free agency, the more rumors begin to swirl, especially regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers and their need for a quarterback. The Steelers have been connected via rumor to seemingly every possible option. NFL insider Albert Breer thinks Justin Fields makes the most sense going forward, though.

“I personally think there’s a good chance Justin [Fields] winds up back in Pittsburgh,” Breer said, via the MMQB NFL Podcast. “He’s got good relationships. I think there’s a lot of good logic to the idea of Fields going back to Pittsburgh in some capacity.”

Breer mentions “in some capacity.” However, Fields reportedly prefers a “clear path” to a starting job. It makes sense. Although Fields’ value isn’t incredibly high, it is compared to when the Steelers traded only a sixth-round conditional draft pick for him last offseason. This will be Fields’ best chance to find that starting role on the market. While the Steelers might want to keep him, if they don’t view him as a starter and another team does, Fields could be gone.

However, as Breer mentions, Fields has some good relationships in the building already. We also know that he’s open to returning to Pittsburgh, and Arthur Smith is said to be affectionate of the young quarterback. If the Steelers want to get younger at the position, there isn’t a better option than Fields.

Aside from a simple roster fit, Breer believes Fields’ mentality aligns with the organization as well.

“He’s got his faults as a player; he is a Steeler though,” Breer said. “He was a Steeler before he became one. Just in his mentality, the way he carries himself, who he is. And I know they’d like to keep working with him.”

Fields won four of the six games he started in 2024. He was able to get the job done on the field but earned extra recognition off it as well. When Fields was benched after Russell Wilson recovered from his calf injury, many disagreed with the decision. Fields handled it professionally, in mature fashion. That earned him a lot of praise, and many look at his maturity as one of the biggest things to stand out from his six-game stint as the starter.

Who knows whether that’s enough for the Steelers to view him as their starter going forward. They don’t have many better options, though. They also aren’t the only team in need of a quarterback. Fields should have some suitors, so if the Steelers want to retain him, they’ll have competition.