New Contract Details For Steelers TE Izaiah Gathings

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed tight end Izaiah Gathings to their offseason roster last week and as of Saturday, we now know the details related to that one-year contract.

According to NFLPA records, Gathings, who was previously a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, signed a one-year contract worth $795,000. That is the league minimum for 2024 as Gathings has yet to register a credited season in the NFL. None of that $795,000 is guaranteed.

Gathings’ contract did not crack the Steelers’ Rule of 51 so the team did not use any of its available 2024 salary cap space when signing the free agent tight end. He’ll now look to keep his roster spot until the team reports to training camp in the latter part of July.

Gathings was signed by the Chiefs on July 30, 2023. He entered the NFL earlier in 2023 as an undrafted free agent following a successful rookie minicamp tryout with the New York Jets after playing his college football at Middle Tennessee State, where he caught 60 passes for 559 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. The Jets waived Gathings on July 21, 2023.

Last year during the preseason with the Chiefs, Gathings caught one pass for 5 yards in 31 total offensive snaps played.

While Gathings failed to make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster last season, he ultimately became a member of their practice squad last December. He remained on the Chiefs’ practice squad through the team winning the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs then re-signed Gathings to a Reserve/Future contract in the middle of February. The Chiefs waived Gathings from their offseason roster on May 4.

Gathings will reportedly wear No. 89 with the Steelers.