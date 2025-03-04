Reports: Jets Releasing WR Davante Adams, Giving Steelers Possible Free Agent Target

A big-name wide receiver just hit the free-agent market. After failing to find a trade partner, the New York Jets are releasing WR Davante Adams, according to multiple NFL insiders.

Jets are releasing WR Davante Adams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2025

The move comes as mere formality. Under a new regime and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers also being shown the door, Adams wasn’t going to be kept into 2025. Especially with a base salary of over $35 million, an untenable number at which to keep him.

While he isn’t worth that level of top dollar, Adams is still a quality starting receiver. Even in a bumpy 2024 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, he amassed over 1,000 yards on 85 receptions and eight touchdowns. Now 32 years old, he’s exited his prime but still shows good hands, an excellent release package off the line, and consistent production.

Wide receiver is one of the Steelers’ biggest needs and they’re expected to pursue an upgrade before April’s draft. Flush with nearly $60 million in cap space, money alone won’t be an object in signing someone like Davante Adams, though a contract could become tricky if he’s searching for guaranteed money past the first year of his deal.

Growing up in California and attending Fresno State, offseason reporting indicated Adams’ hope to play out west. But Adams has also spoken highly of Mike Tomin and the Steelers.

“One hundred percent, I love Mike,” Adams said in January during an appearance on Up and Adams when asked if he’d like to play for Tomlin. “Anytime you have a coach that’s a player’s coach and you can tell that they’ve got a way with their guys…those types of coaches they always win me over. I’ve had nothing but respect for him and it’s been mutual.”

Adams will likely have multiple suitors, making money and fit the driving reasons behind his decision. Pittsburgh also needs to determine its 2025 quarterback before being able to convince any wide receiver to sign with the Steelers.