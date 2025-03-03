The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Need At WR, Deebo Dealt, Aiyuk Trade Market, Scouting Combine Rewind & More

Season 15, Episode 99 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Los Angeles Rams keeping QB Matthew Stafford on a reworked deal. We also discuss the fallout from this as it relates to the quarterback market and available options for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to trade WR Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, so we discuss that deal. We also discuss the likelihood of the 49ers now trading WR Brandon Aiyuk and if the Steelers will have any interest in dealing for him.

Alex and I go over the Steelers’ need at the wide receiver position and how Davante Adams is likely to be on their want list when and if the New York Jets cut the veteran in the coming week. We also go over a few other veteran wide receiver targets the Steelers might sign or trade for as the new league year draws closer.

Alex and I sort through the latest quarterback rumblings around the league and that includes more talk about market values for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine now in the books, Alex and I roll through the rest of the position groups as it relates to standout performers and players the Steelers might have serious interest in drafting. We discuss the things we did not like to see at this year’s Combine and much more related to results and measurables.

This 115-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

