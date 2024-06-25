‘It’s Going To Be Special’: Isaiah Likely Confident Ravens Expand 12 Personnel With Mark Andrews

Isaiah Likely opened some eyes filling in for Mark Andrews late last season for the Baltimore Ravens. He is hoping—and confident—that those include the eyes of offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The third-year tight end sounds like he expects to play more this year, with more 12 personnel. The Ravens moved away from two-tight-end sets in 2023, but that doesn’t seem likely to carry over.

“They watch film. They see it”, Likely said when asked if he campaigned for more 12 personnel in 2024, via the team’s website. “It’s an emphasis for them to try to see what we can do on the field together and harp on the little things so we can get on the field together and make the most of it”. “We” being himself and Andrews.

Mark Andrews is a former All-Pro tight end going into his seventh season. He missed seven games last year, plus a playoff game, due to injury, but still managed 45 receptions for 544 yards and 6 touchdowns. A three-time Pro Bowler, he has 381 career receptions for 4,857 yards and 40 touchdowns.

The Ravens drafted Isaiah Likely in the fourth round in 2022, viewing him as a more versatile player. Working behind Andrews, he has only averaged about 450 snaps per season so far, even with injuries. He has 66 career receptions for 784 yards with 8 touchdowns. In eight games without Andrews last year, he caught 25 passes for 372 yards and six touchdowns.

“We talk to the other one and are like, ‘Man, that one time we both get to go out there and do this thing together, it’s going to be special’”, Likely said regarding his conversations with Andrews about their potential together. “That’s what we preach every day in practice”.

With Lamar Jackson at quarterback, the wide receiver position has not been the predominant passing target. Drafted in the same year, Andrews has long been his preferred receiver, and Jackson turned to Likely frequently in his absence.

To have both Andrews and Likely on the field together could be a potent tool for an already ferocious Ravens offense. With RB Derrick Henry now in the mix, it only makes even more sense to expand their 12 personnel usage.

For his part, Likely is prepared to wear a number of hats to facilitate his expanded playing time. “It’s being a chess piece, being anywhere [Monken] needs me to be in this offense – whether it’s in the slot, in-line, in the backfield, split out wide by myself”, he said. “The more you know, the more you can stay on the field”.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also hope to build off of their tight end usage this year, albeit arguably without two tight ends as complete as Andrews and Likely. Pat Freiermuth is the closest thing, though he is not a plus blocker. Darnell Washington is limited as a receiving option, while Connor Heyward lacks a defined role as a hybrid body type. And MyCole Pruitt is somewhere in between Washington and Heyward. I’ll just mention Rodney Williams here as well in case somebody gets mad if I don’t.