Grass Looks Green From Here: Patrick Queen Trolls In Response To Ex-Teammate’s Comments

Patrick Queen might just become the most popular man in Pittsburgh. Earlier today, we wrote about Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s comments hinting that Queen might regret his decision to sign in Pittsburgh. Though implicit, Humphrey noted instances of other former teammates believing they had found a great new home outside Baltimore but only came to regret that decision.

A “grass isn’t greener” reality that has also occurred with former Steelers who have left town for other opportunities.

Seeing our story and comment, Queen took to Twitter with an all-time response. He posted this video of watering the grass while enjoying a nice drink in this Pittsburgh heat.

Humphrey wished Queen well and said he even checked in on him after signing with the Steelers. Queen’s comments and jabs at Baltimore, praising Pittsburgh for having better city life and food, made their way back to Maryland and ex-teammates like Humphrey.

Now, Queen and the Steelers have to prove choosing Pittsburgh was the right decision. Expectations will be high. Queen signed a record-breaking contract as a free agent, a three-year $41 million deal that makes him the highest-paid free agent to ever be signed by the Steelers. He’ll be counted on to have a three-down and all-situations role to play the run, cover backs and tight ends and rush the passer.

He’s coming off the best year of his career, racking up over 130 tackles and making his first Pro Bowl a year ago. He’ll need to maintain that high level of play away from Baltimore and without Roquan Smith. Pittsburgh doesn’t have a teammate of that caliber at the position but has built up an impressive off-ball linebacker room. Elandon Roberts played well and took charge in his first year with the team in 2023, Cole Holcomb’s recovery seems faster than expected, and rookie Payton Wilson is already turning heads.

If Queen plays to the level he’s capable of, he’ll surely let his former team know about it. Perhaps with another lawncare update once the city thaws out next spring.