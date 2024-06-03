Fittipaldo: Steelers Offseason Moves Made To Get Minkah Fitzpatrick Back In ‘Center-Fielder Role’

Most people have focused on what the Pittsburgh Steelers did to help their offense this offseason. There’s nothing wrong with that, considering it’s a whole new quarterback room and all the work done on the offensive line in the draft. However, the Steelers also invested heavily in the defense by addressing needs at linebacker and safety.

While the additions of linebackers Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson along with S DeShon Elliott all filled needs on their own, their biggest impact might be felt on a player already on the roster. Could these moves all be aimed at getting more out of S Minkah Fitzpatrick again?

“A lot of these moves were made, I think, to free up Minkah Fitzpatrick so he could return to that center fielder role where was the Steelers’ top playmaker on that defense,” Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said on Monday’s episode of the North Shore Podcast. “When he’s been an All-Pro, he’s getting interceptions, he’s getting forced fumbles, he’s getting fumble recoveries. And that hasn’t been the case in two out of the last three years…He’s been playing different roles, more of a box guy, having to help out in places where he traditionally didn’t have to help out. So if they can get him back to his traditional role where he’s been an All-Pro player, I think investing a compensatory pick in Wilson and spending the money you spent on Queen and Elliott in free agency will be well worth it.”

This isn’t the first time Fittipaldo has talked about the Elliott signing helping out with Fitzpatrick. In an appearance on the Rothman and Ice Show in May, Fittipaldo talked about how the Steelers hope Elliott is Fitzpatrick’s long-term safety partner. Having a true strong safety who can make plays in the box will allow Fitzpatrick to move farther away from the line of scrimmage. That will allow him to use his vision and athleticism to make plays.

Having athletic playmakers at the linebacker position will help, too. Both Queen and Wilson have the speed and athletic ability to make plays sideline-to-sideline and even behind the line of scrimmage. Having more playmakers within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage means Fitzpatrick can roam the field and prey on lofted passes.

That’s not a projection, either. Fitzpatrick has been a five-time first-team All-Pro in his career and is a six-time Pro Bowler. He has 19 career interceptions, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and five defensive touchdowns.

However, last year was a down one for him due to injury. He missed seven games and failed to record a single splash play. He had no interceptions in a season for the first time in his career while recording at least two in every other season. It was also only the second season in his career where he did not have a defensive touchdown (2021 being the other).

While Fitzpatrick’s injury problems were a big factor, so were the issues at linebacker and safety. The linebacker injuries are well-documented, especially with Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander. Then there were injuries at safety beyond Fitzpatrick and ineffectiveness otherwise.

The Steelers are banking on the offseason additions to help bolster those positions as well as help get Fitzpatrick back to his status as one of the elite playmakers in the league. As Fittipaldo said, if that pays off, the cost will be well worth it.

You can watch all of Fittipaldo’s thoughts on the Steelers from the North Shore Drive Podcast below: