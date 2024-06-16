Depot After Dark: Heyward And Austin In Ireland, Flash Fest, Blount In Locker Room

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 15.

Steelers Hold Camp In Ireland

With mandatory minicamp complete, Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III and TE Connor Heyward jetted off to Ireland to host a youth football camp in Belfast, and it sounds as if they’ll host one in Cork tomorrow, per the Steelers Ireland Twitter/X account.

An incredible day in Belfast for our American Football Youth Camp 💫 Huge thanks to @a_f_ireland & @BelfastTrojans Cork, we’ll see you tomorrow 🫡#SteelersIreland#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/v7uI5wdPn6 — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) June 15, 2024

The Steelers have the global marketing rights to Ireland and have held a number of events in the area. Belfast is in the UK, as it’s part of Northern Ireland, but the Steelers also have the marketing rights for Northern Ireland as well as the Republic of Ireland. With the Steelers not having any official team activities until they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on July 24, Heyward and Austin are helping grow the game throughout the world as representatives of the Steelers.

The Steelers may have a game in Ireland in the not-so-distant future, so Heyward and Austin can also get a lay of the land ahead of time.

Cordarrelle Patterson Hosting Flash Fest

While the name may sound suggestive, Cordarelle Patterson is also doing some good for the community, hosting a festival called Flash Fest with the local Boys & Girls Club of York and Chester County in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Pull up n shit pic.twitter.com/uWi7avNoO0 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) June 13, 2024

The event promises “a day of fun field activities, bounce houses and more.” The event will place on Friday, June 21. Patterson was born and raised in Rock Hill, so he’s giving back to the community that he grew up in. Patterson also held the event last year, on July 8, per the Richmond Drive Elementary School, where the event is once again being held.

It’s always good to see players giving back to the community, and Patterson seems to be putting together a fun event for people of all ages to enjoy themselves in the community he grew up in.

Mel Blount In Steelers Facility

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Mel Blount is one of the best defensive backs in NFL history, and he was back in the team facility this week. He posted a video of himself on Twitter/X taking a stroll through the facility and looking at the Lombardi Trophies, of which he had a hand in bringing four to Pittsburgh.

Always good to visit the locker room and the Lombardis the Steel Curtain helped bring to Pittsburgh. #MBYLI pic.twitter.com/fqC5qhIksT — Mel Blount YLI (@MelBlountYLI) June 13, 2024

The Steelers are a team known for always welcoming their alumni back in the facility, and Blount is one of the best Steelers in team history. It’s cool to see him come back and admire some of the trophies he brought to Pittsburgh.