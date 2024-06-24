Depot After Dark: Cowboy Roethlisberger, Zach Frazier Sled Work, Olympic Swimming At SoFi

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 23.

COWBOY ROETHLISBERGER

Ben Roethlisberger and his family took to the Rocky Mountains for a ranch vacation. I can’t help but feel bad for the horse that has to haul Roethlisberger around. He is one big human. It is no wonder his horse looks to be about double the size of the rest of his family.

"Rocky Mountain High…Colorado!" 🎵🤠🐴⛰️ Thankful for all of the amazing people at Wind River Ranch who made it a special week for us.— Ben, Ashley, Benjamin Jr., Baylee & Bodie.#WindRiverRanch More photos: https://t.co/ZSpEXtKcDF pic.twitter.com/eNML4fN2go — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) June 23, 2024

“This old cowboy has got a little left in him,” Roethlisberger said after a 2017 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now he is just an old cowboy.

ZACH FRAZIER SLED WORK

This was from one of the spring practices, so it is a few weeks old at this point, but I was amazed by the power that rookie C Zach Frazier was able to generate in this sled drill, posted by college2pro.com’s Bo Marchionte on X.

Projected as a Week 1 starter, Frazier should be able to generate some push in the middle of the offensive line, which will allow Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren to get some extra yards before contact

Steelers Zach Frazier and Spencer Anderson abuse the blocking sled pic.twitter.com/7IVT4DfG6v — Bo Marchionte (@BoMarchionte) June 6, 2024

Mike Tomlin said the offense aims to “roll people” in 2024 with their beefed up offensive line. It would be nice if Najee Harris didn’t have just 1.6 rushing yards before contact per attempt. Warren and Harris were near the top of the league in broken tackles, so if they can give them more space before first contact, they could both see a huge rushing season for the Steelers.

OLYMPIC SWIMMING AT SOFI

The city of Los Angeles will host the Olympics in four years from now, and SoFi Stadium will be one of the venues for events. They are going to transform the stadium into Olympic swimming lanes for one of the most anticipated events of the summer Olympics. It will be the largest swimming venue in the history of the games, capable of hosting 38,000 with the necessary transformation to accommodate the sport. I personally love the Olympics and this atmosphere should make the best event even better in 2028.