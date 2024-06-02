Depot After Dark: Bills Sign Wrestler, Warren To Hold Camp, Former College Head Coach Now Scouting

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 1.

Bills Sign Gable Stevenson

An interesting signing hit the NFL transaction log on Friday when the Buffalo Bills signed 24-year-old Olympic Gold Medal wrestler Gable Stevenson to a contract. Stevenson will play the defensive line for the Bills. The 5-11, 266 pound former University of Minnesota wrestler wore cleats for the first time in his workout with the Bills, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted after announcing the signing.

The 6-foot-1, 275-pound Gable Steveson is expected to play defensive line, something he hasn’t done before during his athletic career. In fact, the first time Steveson ever put on a pair of cleats was at a recent workout for the Bills. https://t.co/1MP9siJKOI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers targeted players with a wrestling background in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Zach Frazier, Payton Wilson and Logan Lee, all three of whom have wrestling experience. If Stevenson has success with the Bills, it could open up a whole new pipeline for teams to try and find talent in the world of wrestling.

Jaylen Warren To Host Clinic

As part of the opening of a Dick’s Sporting Goods athletic field in Millcreek Township, Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren will hold a football clinic on June 8, according to Jeff Uveino of the Erie Times-News.

The athletic field space will be located next to the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Millcreek Mall, and in addition to the clinic hosted by Warren, there will be on-field activities and giveaways to celebrate the field opening. The clinic that Warren is hosting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and is free for boys and girls ages 7-14. Attendees also will receive a t-shirt and an autograph from Warren.

It’s always good to see player’s getting involved in the community, and Warren in particular has been out and about this offseason. He went to the children’s fun run ahead of the Pittsburgh Marathon and interacted with fans and now he’s hosting a free clinic where kids can learn from him and make memories meeting one of their favorite football players.

Chris Ash Joins Jaguars’ Scouting Department

Former Rutgers football head coach Chris Ash will take on a non-coaching role as he’s joining the Jacksonville Jaguars’ scouting department, per John Shipley of Sports Illustrated.

Ash served as the head coach at Rutgers from 2015-2019 following his stint as defensive coordinator at Ohio State, which lasted from 2014-15. After getting fired by Rutgers, Ash worked as a defensive analyst and later a defensive coordinator for the Texas Longhorns, but in 2021 he made his way to the NFL as a safeties coach with Jacksonville. He served as a defensive backs coach for the Las Vegas Raiders the last two seasons.

It’s rare to see a coach make the jump into the scouting department, but Ash’s experience in college football could help him as a scout, as he’s already developed connections and understands how the college game works. It’s an interesting decision and one that could potentially be a good one for Ash and the Jaguars for taking a chance on him.