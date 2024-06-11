Buy Or Sell: Steelers Should (But Won’t) Have Genuine QB Competition Between Russell Wilson, Justin Fields

Buy Or Sell: The Steelers should (but won’t) have a genuine quarterback competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Explanation: Russell Wilson is in “pole position” on the quarterback depth chart over Justin Fields. But as anybody who knows anything about racing knows, it’s not about where you start but where you finish. Of course, that only applies to a fair race. If you have an inferior pit crew, no spotter, and a smaller gas tank, you don’t stand a chance.

Buy:

Given that one of the quarterbacks in the discussion is Russell Wilson, the obvious answer is yes they should. Given that one of the quarterbacks is Russell Wilson, the other answer is also obviously no they won’t. Justin Fields has no chance to start this season unless Wilson makes John Rhys Plumlee look good.

Let’s just put it this way: Wilson signed a Veteran Salary Benefit contract but one that includes a no-trade clause. Yes, there are mitigating circumstances to the actual salary, but a no-trade clause? Why would you want a no-trade clause on a team where you have to compete to start? Of course, he could always waive the clause. And nobody knew Justin Fields would end up on the roster when Wilson signed with the Steelers.

But Wilson hasn’t looked like a future Hall of Famer in years, so why should he have free reign? Fields’ career has not gone as expected, but he has a lot of talent and a rare skill set. The Steelers could accommodate him much better than Chicago did. Additionally, you need to find out what you have considering both are only under contract for 2024.

Sell:

You don’t invite a quarterback competition onto a team with Super Bowl aspirations. If you don’t have a clear starting quarterback, you’re not winning a Super Bowl. The Steelers need to just forge ahead, devoting all of their resources into maximizing Russell Wilson’s time here. That is the only way to ensure that they have the best chance possible to win this year. Anything else detracts from those efforts.

On top of that, it won’t be good for the locker room, and we already know that is the case. Players had their own opinions over the last two years about which quarterback should be starting. If put Wilson and Fields head to head, you are inviting factions and a divided locker room. You only make matters even worse if you flirt with a “Justin Fields package”.

