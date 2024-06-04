‘Best-Case Scenario’ Is Justin Fields Replaces Russell Wilson, Analyst Says

Though it might not feel like it in the moment, former NFL defensive back Domonique Foxworth believes Russell Wilson being benched for Justin Fields during the season is the best thing that could happen to the Pittsburgh Steelers. One step back to move two steps forward. Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up Tuesday morning, Foxworth explained how the Steelers should hope their quarterback battle plays out.

“Best-case scenario is Justin Fields is your starter at some point,” Foxworth told the show. “Because the ceiling is higher on a player you could argue hasn’t gotten a fair shot in the league and is on the ascent. No one is arguing Russell Wilson is going to get better. We recognize at this point of his career, he’s on the decline. This is the backside of his career. That’s part of the expectation that you’re switching from one quarterback to the other. You’d like to be switching to your long-term answer.”

Foxworth’s premise is understandable. If Justin Fields can prove he’s a different and better quarterback in Pittsburgh, past all that ailed him in Chicago, the Steelers could have their long-term answer. Fields is a decade younger than Wilson with a higher ceiling.

But Foxworth is wrong about one thing. Wilson will never be as good as his prime but he can be better than the last two seasons, a pair of difficult years in Denver. And even if his stats were identical to a season ago, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions, Pittsburgh will be in far better position to win. This is an offense that hasn’t thrown 26 touchdowns over its past two combined years.

Of course, if Fields supplants Wilson midseason, it means Wilson struggled enough to get benched. Which likely means the Steelers have gotten off to a slow start. With an especially tough-looking end to the season, beginning the year 1-3 could doom the team from get-go. If Wilson is benched and Fields doesn’t look dramatically better replacing him, the Steelers will be back at the drawing board figuring out their 2025 starter next season.

While pundits and analysts love creating specific scenarios over how the Steelers’ quarterbacks will play out, all that matters is this: Russell Wilson is almost locked in to start the season. Where it goes from there depends on his play and nothing else is worth speculating until Wilson has Steelers’ tape to evaluate.