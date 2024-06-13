Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Matt Smith: Do you have any notable non-Steelers plans between now and Latrobe to relax and recharge?

Alex: Nothing planned now. Maybe I’ll figure something out. The biggest part of this down period is finding something to write about each day. But I/we have some good ideas planned for you guys.

tcrish53@gmail.com: Alex, to what degree is the need for a ‘legit’ WR2 negated by the greater use of TEs in this O scheme? Could that be why they haven’t further pursued an Aiyuk or Boyd?

Alex: Hard to quantify that but it does reduce that burden a bit. If the Steelers offense was going to be run like the past decade, a heavy 11 personnel unit, there’d be even bigger alarm bells going off. But being a 12/tight end heavy system takes some of that pressure away.

Still, if Pickens gets hurt, even for a couple weeks, the passing game could wilt. And that’s a primary concern.

As for why no Aiyuk trade, it takes two teams to dance. And I think Pittsburgh is willing and comfortable enough to wait things out while evaluating what they currently have.

Brian Tollini:

Would you consider this the best coordinator duo (on paper) we have had since Arians/LeBeau?

What is your confidence level in Arthur Smith right now as the way the roster is constructed?

Alex: Probably but it’s a fairly low bar to clear, as I’m sure many would agree. Obviously gotta see how the Smith system works in-season. If the results are the same, none of the stuff we’ve talked about matters. But he is the most competent OC the team has had since Todd Haley and I like Teryl Austin at DC. So yeah, I’d so yes to that question.

My confidence level? I try not to attach myself to too many things like that right now. I like the hire. I like the vision. I like how the offense has generally been built, focusing on things up front. But I know confidence level in June doesn’t mean a whole lot to anyone.

Pcw: Hi Alex, are you in favor of a Heyward extension? Also do you expect Friermuth to get a deal done prior to Sept.

Alex: I am, yes. That seems like a minority opinion at this point. Obviously needs to be structured right but I have more confidence in Heyward than apparently most.

I do think a Freiermuth extension happens though I’m less confident than Dave is. I’d put it at 75 percent chance it happens.

Watertightdoor: Hey Alex, what do you think is the likelihood that Payton Wilson sees a significant number of snaps this year and how do you think he’ll be used? Also, what do you think is the most likely scenario for Cole Holcomb

Alex: Depends on how “significant” is defined but he’ll play. And his snaps will be dictated by his performance this spring. But I’ve felt really encouraged based on the reports and coach comments so far. I know it’s just spring chatter that’s pretty common but it feels different with him.

Medical updates sound good on Holcomb. That he’ll practice in camp and avoid PUP. We’ll see where it goes from there.