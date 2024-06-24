2023 NFL Pass Blocking Study: Steelers Offensive Tackles

Today, I wanted to continue the NFL position group series with offensive tackles, looking at pass blocking data from Pro Football Focus (PFF). As opposed to their grading system that many (including myself) reference, this article will dive into their pass blocking efficiency metric.
Pass blocking efficiency measures pressure allowed on a per-snap basis with weighting towards sacks allowed. While it doesn’t tell the full story, it factors very important elements to efficient pass blockers into one number.
Let’s see how OTs fared in pass block efficiency, along with the same stat in true pass sets (excludes plays with less than four rushes, play action, screens, short dropbacks, and time to throw numbers under two seconds):
Right away, we see the two qualifying Steelers OTs on the bottom left, particularly Dan Moore Jr. We have covered his 2023 pass blocking struggles on the site quite a bit, and pass block efficiency is another metric that re-emphasizes the point.
Moore had the worst 93.7 pass block efficiency among the 57 qualifiers (minimum of 400 pass block snaps). Contributing to this was his 55 pressures allowed, which was second-most, along with eight sacks allowed (T-sixth most).
In true pass sets, Moore moved up one rank with a 90.2 pass block efficiency, edging out rookie Blake Freeland by just 0.1. In these situations, Moore allowed 44 pressures (third-most), and seven sacks which tied for seventh-most.
Regardless of situation, Moore was one of the worst pass blockers in several statistical categories among his peers. Simply not good enough and was a factor in Pittsburgh investing in first round offensive tackles the last two drafts in a row.
Cue Broderick Jones, having to wait his turn prior to becoming Pittsburgh’s full-time starter at right tackle in Week Nine. The dot sizes emphasize this on the visual, with Jones having 405 pass block snaps (second-least), compared to Moore’s 535 (39th).
Jones posted a 95.6 pass block efficiency number that ranked 44th among qualifiers, along with a 92.6 in true pass sets that dropped one spot to 45th. In totality, he was charted for 29 pressures (19th) and four sacks allowed (T-21st), compared to 25 pressures (T-25th) and four sacks in true pass sets (T-32nd).
The raw pressure and sack stats don’t tell the full story with playing time differences across the NFL. But the pass block efficiency factors that in on a per snap basis, giving us a clearer picture of how 2023 unfolded.
Then, Pittsburgh selected OT Troy Fautanu first in the 2024 draft. This makes for a fascinating battle for who will earn the starting role to begin the season, and throughout. Many think the youngsters in Jones and Fautanu should be those men, and it’s hard to argue with some painful play from Moore in 2023.
That privilege must be earned though, and Fautanu was tasked with learning right tackle out of the gates this offseason. He did that all of two snaps in college, compared to over 2,000-plus at left tackle.
This is in attempts to Pittsburgh’s ultimate goal of getting Jones to the left side, and in turn gives Fautanu more opportunity. If he excels, that versatility from both youngsters could really open the possibilities as opposed to Moore playing left tackle only, pigeonholing Jones to right tackle last year.
While the NFL is a whole different ball game than college football, I wanted to see how Fautanu fared as a pass blocker with Washington last season under the same parameters: 480 pass block snaps (T-41st), 97.9 pass block efficiency (T-30th), 95.9 true pass set pass clocking efficiency (T-35th) out of 115 qualifiers.
This included 17 pressures (T-35th) and two sacks (T-28th) allowed in totality, compared to 13 pressures (T-60th) and one sack (T-27th) in true pass sets. None of that topped the charts, but most were comfortably above average compared to his peers, which is encouraging to see compared to Moore.
While I was at it, I wanted to see how Moore fared in his final college season in 2020 with Texas A&M prior to becoming a fourth round Steelers selection (minimum 300 pass block snaps): 304 pass block snaps (T-sixth least), 97.1 pass blocking efficiency (T-50th), 96.3 true pass set pass block efficiency (T-23rd).
In totality, Moore allowed 16 pressures (T-41st) and one sack (T-ninth), compared to nine pressures (T-44th) and no sacks in true pass sets. So, while the college data is interesting, we can obviously see that it doesn’t always translate to NFL success, such as Moore’s 2023 campaign.
In my opinion, the hope should be that Fautanu shows out, and proves worthy of the first-round investment sooner than later. One thing’s for sure, it is a crucial decision and extremely important battle, hopefully protecting the new quarterbacks of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields who have a history of holding onto the football and taking sacks.
I can’t wait to see how the position shakes out and performs in 2024.