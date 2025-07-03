Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,582)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,582 on this Thursday afternoon, I talk about how the Pittsburgh Steelers’ young offensive line has a chance to be special during the 2025 season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1582)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2201698628
6bc9mw6n