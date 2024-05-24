T.J. Watt Says Speed Is First Thing That Comes To Mind With Patrick Queen

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Patrick Queen, fans understandably got excited. However, it may not just be them who is looking forward to seeing what the former Baltimore Ravens star can do.

T.J. Watt recently talked about the Steelers signing Queen in free agency and what he thinks the linebacker brings to the team.

“Speed is the first thing that comes to mind,” Watt told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley on Thursday. “A guy who blows up opposing offenses… I’m just looking forward to getting to know him and getting to learn and hopefully take something away from him to help my game and help us be a better defense.”

Speed and physicality tend to be the first things mentioned when talking about Queen.

Noted for his 4.5 40-yard dash time at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Queen has translated that skill into the NFL, progressively improving upon his ability to throttle down, play under control and make plays. That’s where his physicality can take over, blowing up plays early and creating havoc in the backfield and in coverage.

Queen’s year-to-year improvement is noticeable both on tape and by the numbers. In each year of his NFL career, Queen has improved his Pro Football Focus grade, going from a 29.7 to a 43.5 up to a 70.0 and finally topping out last season at 73.1.

While some attribute this to the Ravens adding All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the fold in 2022, leaving Queen with less responsibility, his play on tape speaks differently.

Thing that stands out right away with new #Steelers LB Patrick Queen is how patient he is as a run defender. Trusts his eyes, puts himself in a good position and won’t overcommit. pic.twitter.com/artHL6Moil — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) March 12, 2024

In the clip above, you can see how much more patient Queen has gotten since the start of his career, trusting his eyes more and patiently waiting before pulling the trigger. This patience and read-and-react ability are all over his tape from both the run and the pass game.

Here is a clip posted by All 22 Films on X.

Patrick Queen’s Pass Drop, starting at the LOS, on a 3rd & 16 was just fantastic. Carried the TE to the third level, passing him off to Hamilton. Then changed direction to challenge the late in cut by Robert Woods. Incredibly high-level play in a 3-Deep, 3-Under look.#Ravens pic.twitter.com/9Z6sFMtjE4 — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) September 13, 2023

Despite the noise surrounding his arrival and the anticipation of him potentially becoming the next great Steelers linebacker, Queen said he will stay within himself.

“Just coming in here and doing what I am supposed to do,” Queen told reporters asked about his role with the team. “Help this team win. Just coming in here, doing my job at a high level.”

Hopefully he can use some of that speed Watt was talking about to improve the Steelers’ defense in 2024.