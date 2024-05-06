Steelers Veterans Winners And Losers Of 2024 Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster is still likely to shift throughout the offseason, into training camp, and ahead of Week 1 in September. But the team is through the bulk of its roster-building, the main waves of free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft. With that, we can look at the Steelers’ veterans who won and lost the last few months regarding how the team’s moves impact their status and role heading into the new year.

For the purposes of this article, we’ll use “veteran” as anyone who was part of the Steelers’ roster throughout the 2023 season. Anyone who wasn’t added over the last four months will be the only names excluded from consideration.

WINNERS

RBs Najee Harris/Jaylen Warren

Harris’ name might be weird to put in the “winners” column after Pittsburgh surprisingly declined his fifth-year option. But I still see the upside. The Steelers invested heavily in their offensive line in the draft, three of their first five picks dedicated to it, in a way that will obviously boost the running game.

For Harris and Warren, they’ll run behind their best o-line since breaking into the NFL. And Harris, now slated to become a free agent after the season, could have a career year. If he does, he’ll turn that into a payday on the other side of the season. And that makes him a winner. Warren will obviously benefit too though he’s still two years out from unrestricted free agency. But Pittsburgh has the o-line to match the talent of its runners with a run-minded offensive coordinator.

WR George Pickens

As of today, the Steelers have one true and proven outside receiver on the roster. That’s Pickens. Pittsburgh drafted Roman Wilson but still hasn’t fully replaced Diontae Johnson’s outside/X-receiver role. Wilson has primarily operated out of the slot the past two seasons. That makes Pickens the current focus of the team’s outside passing game and Russell Wilson likes to throw on the perimeter. It sets up Pickens for a big third season and potential extension next offseason.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

While Pickens is an obvious name at the top of the receiver chart, Fitzpatrick is a winner closer to the bottom. Not because of what he can contribute offensively but on special teams. Miles Boykin signed with the New York Giants while James Pierre inked a deal with the Washington Commanders. Meaning, Pittsburgh’s starting gunners the past two seasons need replaced.

Fitzpatrick made noise late in the summer and landed on the practice squad because of what he did as a gunner in preseason action, making tackles and downing punts. He could push for a No. 5 receiver spot and his special teams usefulness gives him a leg up on Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, who don’t have a skill set there.

CBs Cory Trice Jr./Darius Rush

Throwing both young corners on this list. Trice and Rush have plenty to prove to cement their roster spot. But aside from Donte Jackson, the Steelers have added nothing at outside corner. Instead, James Pierre and Levi Wallace signed elsewhere, leaving either of Trice or Rush to become a top backup and potential sub-package player.

Each man has his obstacles to overcome. Trice tore his ACL during the team’s first padded practice last summer, the latest in long line of injuries. Rush couldn’t make the Indianapolis Colts’ roster despite being a fifth-round pick and the Steelers became the third team he played for as a rookie, seeing scarce snaps down the stretch. But with cornerback depth weak and special teams spots for the taking — the Steelers will have two new gunners in 2024 — a good camp from either could have them in the driver’s seat for a top backup corner role.

Others Worth Mentioning: TE/FB Connor Heyward, OLB Nick Herbig, TE Darnell Washington, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

LOSERS

OT Dan Moore Jr.

Though Dan Moore Jr. has shown impressive staying power throughout his career, and the team likes him more than most fans, at some point he’s going to be benched. Pittsburgh can’t keep drafting tackles and have Moore remain in the lineup. For the first time in team history, the Steelers drafted offensive linemen in the first round of back-to-back drafts. Moore’s time as starter is running out.

With only left tackle experience, it’s a tough ask for him to become a versatile swing man. He’ll probably receive some right tackle reps this year, as he did last season, but everyone in that building, Moore included, understands he’s not comfortable there. There’s still value in keeping him even as just a left tackle backup but he’s the underdog to start the year.

DL Cam Heyward

While Heyward’s role hasn’t changed, that’s sorta the point. Pittsburgh has talked up the need to improve d-line depth and reduce his snap count. Did they? Ehhh. Names were added, a veteran in Dean Lowry and rookie in Logan Lee. But I don’t see those as guys you’re confident in enough to seriously reduce Heyward’s snap count. In sub-packages, the Steelers still seem stuck on Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, and Keeanu Benton. Who else can come in? Lowry and Loudermilk are base run defenders, Montravius Adams is athletic but an unsuccessful pass rusher, DeMarvin Leal has been better versus the run than pass and is far from guaranteed to make the team, while Lee’s game and profile reminds me of Loudermilk.

While Heyward will be healthy and should play well, Pittsburgh hasn’t found his successor and a name who could help prolong his career by an extra season.

LB Mark Robinson

The team continues to show its lack of trust in Robinson, loading up on inside linebackers in Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson. Even if Cole Holcomb remains sidelined, that puts Robinson only as the No. 4 inside linebacker to begin the season. Throw Holcomb in, if/when he returns, and Robinson may struggle to dress on gamedays. He can still make the roster and have a role, but he’s likely maxed out as a special teamer and small-package, run-situation inside linebacker.

OL Spencer Anderson

A seventh-round pick a season ago, Anderson did well to stick on the roster all year even if he barely played. But after drafting three offensive linemen, Anderson’s path to make the 53 has narrowed. He’ll enter camp as the 10th offensive lineman for a team that typically keeps nine.

It could take injury or the team trading/cutting Dan Moore Jr. for Anderson to again make the 53-man roster.

Others Worth Mentioning: OG/C Nate Herbig, DL DeMarvin Leal, TE Rodney Williams