Steelers Announce Extended Partnership With iHeartMedia, Creation Of ‘Steelers Audio Network’

Big news off the field continues to roll in for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two days after the announcement that the city of Pittsburgh, along with the Steelers will host the 2026 NFL Draft, the organization announced a multi-year extension with iHeartMedia, along with the creation of the “Steelers Audio Network.”

The newly formed “Steelers Audio Network” is set to feature game day broadcasts, ancillary programs, digital audio — which includes Steelers Nation Radio, podcasts and social media content, according to Steelers.com.

Steelers fans around the world will be able to find the “Steelers Audio Network” and its programming year-round across a variety of platforms, including the flagship home of the Steelers at 102.5 WDVE, Fox Sports Pittsburgh (970AM), Steelers Nation Radio, the Steelers mobile app, the iHeartRadio mobile app, as well as the team and station’s websites.

In addition to year-round programming, the Steelers’ partnership with iHeartMedia also includes promotional support across all six iHeartMedia Pittsburgh stations and websites, the Steelers announced.

Team president and owner Art Rooney II appeared on 102.5 WDVE Friday morning to announce the partnership and touched on the creation of the “Steelers Audio Network.”

“As you know, we all have different digital platforms and devices these days. And so, the idea here is to create the Steelers Audio Network that will allow fans to tune into our content from any device they’re working with,” Rooney said, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE. “So, we’re keeping up with the times here trying to offer our fans and find our fans wherever they are.”

Art Rooney II calls in to announce the extension of the @steelers agreement with #iHeartRadio powering the newly-created “Steelers Audio Network” through the 2028 season. As part of the deal, DVE will continue as the flagship and your home of #Steelers game broadcasts! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/7d8ZJsHddQ — 102.5 WDVE (@DVERADIO) May 24, 2024

The extended partnership with iHeartMedia will run through the 2028 season, according to the Steelers, and keeps the flagship home of the Steelers at 102.5 WDVE through that same period. DVE has been the home of the Steelers since 1999.