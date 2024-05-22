Ray Fittipaldo Doesn’t Believe There Will Be QB Competition For Steelers ‘Whatsoever’

After just one day of Organized Team Activities for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the offseason debate centering on the quarterback position picked up once again, thanks to comments from both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Wilson, who was signed to a one-year deal as a free agent, acknowledged that he’s competing with Fields, but added there’s a great deal of respect there between the two. Fields, on the other hand, stated that his mindset isn’t to sit on the sideline all year, fueling the QB competition speculation.

For the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo though — who appeared on the “North Shore Drive” podcast Wednesday with host Christopher Carter — there is going to be no quarterback competition for the Steelers this offseason. It’s Wilson’s job.

“As far as the competition goes, I don’t see it as an open competition. I think Justin is taking the right attitude, really the attitude that he has to take, that he’s going in there and he is gonna prepare like he’s the starter. But I think we all know that unless there’s an injury to Russell Wilson or unless things just go tremendously bad for him in training camp and the preseason games, that he’s gonna be the starter for this team heading into the regular season,” Fittipaldo said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “…It’s good that he’s going out there and competing, but I don’t think there’s an open competition for this job whatsoever.”

That has been the general consensus since the Steelers acquired both Wilson and Fields in the span of roughly a week in mid-March.

Wilson was brought in to be that steadying presence in the quarterback room, even when Kenny Pickett was still in the roster. Head coach Mike Tomlin stated he would have “pole position” entering the offseason, and that hasn’t changed, even with the acquisition of Fields via trade.

Wilson has the resume and the leadership qualities to help lead the Steelers into the 2024 season while learning a new offense under Arthur Smith, which is why he’s in the pole position. He’s likely going to be the starting quarterback to open the 2024 season, too, on the road in Atlanta and, as Fittipaldo stated, should be the starting quarterback for the season unless injury or catastrophically poor play happens.

Fields has the right mentality though. He should be heading into each day aiming to push Wilson with the goal of ultimately replacing him. Competition breeds success. Iron sharpens iron, as Tomlin likes to say. That’s what he’s aiming for at the quarterback position in 2024, which should benefit the Steelers greatly.

Just don’t expect it to be a true competition though, like many in the national media want it to be.

Fields is a dynamic talent who still has a bright future despite a really tough run in Chicago. But he needs a bit of a reset, which Pittsburgh can offer him, at least for the 2024 season.