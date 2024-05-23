New WR Scotty Miller Brings Big Play Ability To Steelers

New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller isn’t a volume receiver, in part due to playing third fiddle between two great wide receivers in Tampa Bay: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. But when Miller has hit, he’s hit big. And he plans on bringing that over to Pittsburgh.

“I think number one, the one thing I bring is big-play ability,” he told reporters Thursday via the team’s YouTube channel. “Something I’ve been able to show in my career. We’ve got a lot of guys that have speed as well here but that’s something I can be.”

Miller showed his speed coming out of Bowling Green, running a 4.36 40-yard dash, making up for a lack of size at 5’9, 180 pounds. His wheels have translated to the NFL, averaging more than 15 yards per catch during his first two NFL seasons in 2019 and 2020. His last three seasons have been quieter but he’s still taken the top off defenses when given the chance. Despite just 85 career receptions, 6 of them — representing 7 percent — have gone for 40 yards or more.

When he’s not stretching the field vertically, Miller is finding the end zone. Like his 6 big-play receptions, Miller also has 6 touchdowns despite limited targets. Even as a deep reserve in Atlanta last season, 2 of his 11 receptions found the end zone. In Pittsburgh, that would’ve tied for third on the team. And it’s not like Miller was benefitting from a much better quarterback situation.

But as he pointed out, his wheels in Pittsburgh aren’t unique. Calvin Austin III and Quez Watkins can also fly, lumping Scotty Miller in the back-end of the receiver room and vying for a roster spot. Fellow former Falcon Van Jefferson is also in the mix, though speed isn’t his calling card. Miller could keep his edge given his knowledge of Arthur Smith’s system and dependability.

“Hopefully just be reliable,” he said of his goals. “I’ve been around. This is my sixth year now so just consistency every day.”

Whichever receiver shows the right combination of big plays and consistency should keep his roster spot and have a role in the passing game, even if it’s a relatively minor one.