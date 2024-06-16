Bleacher Report Sells Steelers’ RB Duo Short In 2024 Rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers figure to rely heavily on their running game in 2024 to expand upon the strengths of the offense over the second half of 2023. They beefed up their offensive line and brought in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to double down on their run-first philosophy.

Not everybody is high on the potential of the Steelers’ running back duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox included the two on his list of top duos for the 2024 season but stuck them way at the bottom of his list at No. 8.

“Harris, who was a rookie Pro Bowler in 2021, has had three consecutive campaigns with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,200 scrimmage yards. He’s a terrific high-volume back who can contribute in the passing game, even if he’s more of a compiler than a legitimately special runner,” Knox wrote. “The 26-year-old has averaged an underwhelming 3.9 yards per carry in his career.

“Fortunately, Warren has emerged as an explosive change-of-pace back who has averaged 5.1 yards per carry as a pro…as a tandem, Harris and Warren give the Steelers a classic ‘thunder and lightning’ backfield that can wear down opposing defenses and hit the home run.”

Knox acknowledged that the duo could be even higher on the list by the end of the season, but it is my assertion that they should be higher on the list to begin with.

Here is the list, starting with the Steelers at No. 8.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren

7. Los Angeles Rams: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum

6. Philadelphia Eagles: Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell

5. Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill

4. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier

3. San Francisco 49ers: Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell

2. Miami Dolphins: Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane

1. Detroit Lions: David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs

Harris had over 1,000 rushing yards for his third-straight season in 2023, while Warren had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage. And they accomplished those feats after doing very little over the first several games of the season. But if you look at the rushing stats from each team’s final 10 games of the season, the Steelers had the third-most rushing yards, only behind the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions. They had 1,452 total rushing yards over the final 10 games, which coincided with Broderick Jones being inserted as the starting right tackle as a rookie.

With a further improved offensive line, and a more coherent offensive system, why wouldn’t they be able to pick up where they left off? It may take time for the offense to jell with a new playbook and some projected rookie starters, but how much worse could they be than Mason Cole and Dan Moore Jr., the two players they would be replacing from last season.

Russell Wilson should provide an improvement in the passing game over Kenny Pickett, which will further relieve some stress placed on the running game by defenses.

Some of the teams ahead of the Steelers on the list have a better RB1, but don’t offer the one-two punch that Harris and Warren provide. Call me crazy, but I would have stuck them at No. 3 or 4 on the list behind the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and maybe the Atlanta Falcons.