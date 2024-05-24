Depot After Dark: The ‘Roman Empire,’ NFL’s Voting Campaign, Harbaughs Create Academy,

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 23.

The Roman Empire

The NFLPA’s words, not mine. But appropriate for Steelers receiver rookie Roman Wilson, who attended last week’s NFLPA Premiere in Los Angeles. The players’ union tweeted a cut-up of Wilson in his full gear. And it looks pretty good on him.

NFL’s Voting Campaign

In an election year, the NFL is pushing a “get out and vote” campaign. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league is mandating voter education for all NFL staffs. There will also be “branding” inside stadiums to encourage fans to register and vote.

The NFL says it’s a non-partisan effort. The presidential election will be held this November.

With the election looming in November, the NFL will reinstitute mandatory voter education training for all staff, per SVP of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson. There also will be substantial “VOTE” branding in stadiums, Isaacson said, emphasizing it’s a non-partisan effort. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 21, 2024

Harbaugh Academy

Jim and John Harbaugh have teamed up with several other coaches to create the Harbaugh Coaching Academy. It will feature interviews and stories from names like Sean McVay and Bill Belichick on how to create the right foundation as a coach, covering topics from handling losing to building a coaching staff.

“To have meaningful discussions about the relevant coaching subjects from tactical instruction and leadership skills to inspirational stories, mental health and even advice for parents who want every coach to be effective, both on and off the field,” John Harbaugh said about the program, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Other coaches involved include former men’s college basketball coach Tom Crean, Jim and John’s brother-in-law. The service also features videos from coaches like Tony Dungy and even one that covers Chuck Noll’s teachings. The academy currently has over 400 videos on its website. There’s no cost to sign up.

Pittsburgh will face both Harbaugh coaches this year. As they do every year, they’ll see John’s Ravens twice, first in Week 11 and then again in Week 16. They’ll see Jim’s Chargers in Week 3 for the Steelers’ home opener.