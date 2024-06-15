Depot After Dark: Holmes Words Of Wisdom, Harris Football Auction, Steelers Turn Actors

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 14.

Holmes Words of Wisdom

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Super Bowl winner WR Santonio Holmes offered up some words of wisdom ahead of a golf tournament. As relayed by the ESPN’s West Palm Twitter/X account, Holmes shared a message about leadership. While they may be born, their skills must also be molded.

Words of Wisdom from @steelers Super Bowl MVP @ToneTime10 to the youth of Belle Glades. Holmes is hosting his Fourth Annual Golf and STEAM Camp this week. The full story will be out tomorrow night on @ESPNWestPalm PLAY.@GCHSRaiders @GCRaidersnation @10allin_org pic.twitter.com/Z40Z6vTCcG — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) June 13, 2024

For the fourth straight year, Holmes is hosting a golf tournament and camp over the weekend.

Harris Football Auction

The Senior Bowl is auctioning off several items, including a signed Najee Harris football.

https://t.co/97kV61dTZR#HereWeGo and #RollTide fans! The Senior Bowl is auctioning this signed #Steelers Najee Harris football (includes COA) to raise money for youth tackle football in Mobile, AL. All proceeds go directly to facilities and park upgrades for our community!… pic.twitter.com/gHcG5FH8xv — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) June 13, 2024

As part of their Senior Bowl Touchdown Club, proceeds will go to athletics in the Mobile area. Their goal is to raise $25,000 this year. The bid on Harris’ football is currently $125 with two weeks until the auction closes.

Harris was a partial participant at the 2021 Senior Bowl but limited due to an ankle injury suffered during Alabama’s season. Pittsburgh selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Steelers Turn Actors

When the Pittsburgh Steelers rookies aren’t on the field, they’re brushing up on their acting skills. Local Pittsburgh station WPXI highlighted the rookies attending a Point State Park University acting class as part of the 2024 Rookie Developmental Program.

“It was good to get out of my comfort zone and be with the guys, bonding over something different,” Troy Fautanu said via Taylor Spirito.

Back to class for the @steelers Rookies? 💛🖤 Point Park's Department of Theatre hosted an acting class for the Steelers in the University's Pittsburgh Playhouse as part of the 2024 Rookie Development Program. More on their team bonding ⬇️ https://t.co/qWSsjGwdkf pic.twitter.com/ObhpCpzNXH — Point Park University (@PointParkU) June 13, 2024

Per the article, there was a Q&A session after the class for the rookies to learn more about the university and city of Pittsburgh. Odds are, this group of Steelers will stick to their day job.