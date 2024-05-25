Depot After Dark: Former WR Becomes Coach, Steelers Players Nerd Out, Roman Wilson’s ‘Art’

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 24.

Ayers Becomes Coach

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Demarcus Ayers has been named the wide receivers coach at North Forney High School in Forney, Texas. The school announced the news yesterday with plenty of people taking to Twitter/X to congratulate him.

Ayers was the team’s seventh round pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. He appeared in two games that season, catching his one and only touchdown in the regular season finale versus the Cleveland Browns. He spent time with the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears along with other professional leagues.

North Forney’s football team went 9-3 last season. They will be led by new head coach Marcus Shavers.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Steelers Players Nerd Out

Steelers players nerded out about their hobbies outside of football. In a video posted to the team account, TE Connor Heyward said he’s become an expert on dog medication with the three pups he has in his household. WR Calvin Austin III said he’s become a master dog trainer. And Joey Porter Jr. is really into anime. He should hang out with Jamaal Williams. Spencer Anderson is also a really big fan of Kawhi Leonard.

Check out all their responses below. A light-hearted look at what some of these guys do off the field.

Roman Wilson’s Art

At last weekend’s NFLPA Premiere, rookies like Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Roman Wilson were asked to try and draw their team’s logo from memory. How did Wilson do? Ehhhhhhh…

https://twitter..com/Steelersdepot/status/1794067842763034828

Good news. He’s a better receiver than he is artist. Wilson wasn’t the only one to struggle with a marker in his hand. You can watch the other attempts here.

Patrick Queen Excited

Patrick Queen is excited to put on his Steelers’ uniform. He just wrapped up his first week of practice with his new team, signing a $41 million deal in the offseason. Queen shared four photos of him wearing his black and gold No. 6 with the caption “Gotta love it!”

Queen is expected to have an every-down role in the middle of the Steelers’ defense this year.