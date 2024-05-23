Cory Trice Jr. Has ‘More Confidence’ Entering Year Two After Seeing Joey Porter Jr.’s Rookie Success

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense, the weakest position group entering the 2024 season is at cornerback. Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, and James Pierre are no longer on the roster, and the Steelers replaced them with Donte Jackson via trade and Ryan Watts with their last pick of the 2024 NFL Draft in the sixth round. There is still a lot to sort out in that room when it comes to the depth chart and the sub-package players.

Cory Trice Jr., a seventh-round pick last year, has a big opportunity to carve out a role on the team after spending his entire first year on the Reserve/Injured list. He was asked after practice on Wednesday if he recognizes how big that opportunity is.

“I’m trying to get better every day,” Trice said via video posted on the Steelers’ YouTube page. “Once I’m out there, everything gonna take care of itself.”

He isn’t getting too far ahead of himself, but he has a solid foundation to build on from last year’s OTAs and minicamp where he was turning a lot of heads. Along with Joey Porter Jr., the two rookies were making a name for themselves early in the process as long, physical, and athletic corners. Trice’s season ended before it started, but Porter went on to earn a vote toward the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Porter’s success is something that Trice is using as motivation entering Year 2.

“Seeing him go out there and do it, it just gave me more confidence coming into this year,” Trice said.

Porter not only performed well, but he did so against top competition being put in a position to shadow opposing teams’ No. 1 WRs. Trice saw how he stacked up against Porter in practice last year, so seeing him shut down top receivers gives him confidence that he could do some of the same things.

He will be competing against Watts, Darius Rush, Anthony Averett, and Josiah Scott for some of the primary backup roles to Porter and Jackson. That room is loaded with guys who fit in the “avatar corner” mold that the Steelers have been going after the last two offseasons. Rush, Porter, Trice, and Watts all have great length for the position with all four roughly at 6-2 or above and with long arms.

“We all fast, we all belong,” Trice said. “We can use our hands and just run with guys.”

Trice hasn’t been fully cleared for all activities, but he has been participating over the first couple days of OTAs. He expects to be cleared by training camp, and that will basically be his first opportunity to show what he is made of in pads. The injury came during the first day of padded practice at last year’s training camp.