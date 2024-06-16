Thank You, Chief: Fathers, Kids Bonding Over Steelers Is A Pittsburgh Legacy

Father’s Day always makes me a little nostalgic. This August will mark 25 years since my father passed away. Nothing makes me think of him more than his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. To say he was passionate about them is an understatement. I think it is fitting to connect the Steelers with our fathers. I believe the “father” of the Steelers would want it that way.

Art Rooney Sr. founded the franchise in 1933, and throughout its history, it has always been as much a family as it has been a business. “The Chief,” as he was affectionately known, involved his five sons in the franchise, and to this day, a Rooney remains at the helm. A father, his kids, and Steelers football—that’s a familiar legacy in Western Pennsylvania.

Last Father’s Day, I wrote about the bond between fathers and their kids, one strengthened by the Steelers. It just seems so natural to connect those dots. I’m sure many of our readers could tell tales about growing up with fathers who bled Black and Gold.

Dads who had their own gameday rituals. Watching from their favorite chair. Wearing their favorite player’s jersey. Maybe it’s memories of Dad taking you to games? Some may be old enough (like me) to remember the 1970s dynasty and going to Three Rivers Stadium. How about summer trips to Latrobe to watch the team at training camp and then get pictures and autographs?

So many of us grew up with fathers who instilled in us a passion for Steelers football. It may seem silly to some, but the memories and family time centered on a love for the Steelers are real. It provided many of us with some of our best childhood memories.

My dad would throw passes to me and my friends for what felt like hours in the backyard. I pretended to be Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, and Bennie Cunningham. He took me to my first game and my first training camp. He patiently waited — for what probably seemed like forever — after practice as I tried to get autographs from every player. I vividly remember one time running to show him all the names I had gotten. I found him talking to a young player named Tony Dungy.

That father-child bond is one that is familiar to so many. Even among those on the team. I loved hearing the stories of Joey Porter Jr. growing up when his father was a Steelers star. I can picture him tugging on Dad’s jersey after a hard practice, begging the elder Porter to play with him. Memories I’m sure neither Porter will ever forget. JPJ lived the dream of so many young fans, hanging out with his –and ours — heroes and legends. Now, he is becoming one himself.

I fondly recall the relationship between former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor and Dan Rooney. Taylor came from humble beginnings, and when he became a Steeler, he formed a special bond with Rooney. It is widely known that he considered Rooney a father figure, and Taylor remains in the organization.

Dan’s father, The Chief, built the Steelers on such relationships. As a result, many families from this area are connected through the Black and Gold. Steelers football remains a passion that many families rally around. Dads passing on their fandom to their kids, generation after generation. That’s what makes Steeler Nation so special.

On this day, I hope this article reminds you of good times. If your father is still with you, and he is one of those dads I’m talking about, enjoy the day talking Steelers with him. I promise he will love it. And be grateful you still have the opportunity.

Since I can’t have that conversation, I would love to hear your favorite Steelers memories with your dad in the comments.

Happy Father’s Day.