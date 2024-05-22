Cory Trice Jr. Not Yet Cleared For Contact, Expects To Be By Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr., who tore his ACL during training camp last season during his rookie campaign, has not yet been cleared for contact, he told Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Trice said he expects to be cleared by training camp, however.

Trice fell to Pittsburgh in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft due to injury concerns, and while he impressed early in OTAs and training camp, the injury ended his rookie season before it could really get started. While not cleared for contact, Trice did participate in the first OTA session yesterday, as full contact still isn’t allowed yet.

Trice could be a key piece to Pittsburgh’s secondary this season as the cornerback room does not have a ton of depth. Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson are expected to start on the outside, but behind them the Steelers have Anthony Averett, Trice, rookie Ryan Watts and Luq Barcoo, among others, including Thomas Graham Jr. Beanie Bishop Jr. is also a factor in the room, as he could be the team’s top slot corner option.

It’s not a super impressive room and it’s one the Steelers could look to add to between now and the start of the season. If they don’t Trice might be one of the better depth options the Steelers have. Obviously, the fact he didn’t play at all last season and is still recovering from his injury is going to slow his development, but he did look impressive before getting hurt, and he’s more talented than a normal seventh-round pick.

The key for Trice is going to be to stay healthy, something he’s struggled doing throughout his football career. If he does stay healthy, he could wind up being a key piece to Pittsburgh’s secondary down the line, but it’s hard to predict that being the case given the fact he hasn’t played and the rash of injuries he’s suffered throughout his career.

It’ll be good to see Trice get back in action. Hopefully he’ll be fully cleared and can be a full go by training camp so the Steelers can better evaluate what they have in him.