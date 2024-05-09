Ben Skowronek Could Be Next Addition To Steelers WR Room (Update)

UPDATE, 2:25 p.m.: Despite the intention of waiving wide receiver Ben Skowronek, the Los Angeles Rams instead traded him to the Houston Texans Thursday afternoon, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

It’s another wide receiver addition this offseason for the Texans, who previously traded for former Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster deal.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the trade between the Rams and Texans is a pick swap of a sixth and seventh rounder in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Our original story laying out the possibility of Skowronek being a potential fit for the Steelers based on his versatility, special teams abilities and pre-draft interest is below.

So far this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be valuing quantity over quality at the wide receiver position, especially after the reported signing of veteran Scotty Miller Wednesday afternoon.

That quantity over quality could continue for the Steelers at the receiver position, especially after the Los Angeles Rams waived wide receiver and special teams captain Ben Skowronek Thursday.

With a need for a more big, physical receiver on the outside that can block, Skowronek fits the mold. He’s also a strong special teams player, too, which could help plug the need on special teams for the Steelers.

If Skowronek is claimed by a team, he would have a base salary of $1,055,000. That would be his cap charge as well, making him a very affordable veteran to add to a receiver room and special teams units.

Many of you reading this who might not be familiar with the Rams are probably going “who?” That’s understandable. Skowronek isn’t a big name.

However, he checks quite a few boxes and connects a few dots when it comes to potential interest from the Steelers’ perspective.

First, his size. Skowronek checked in at 6027, 220 pounds at the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine coming out of Notre Dame. He certainly fits the criteria for what the Steelers typically look for from a size perspective at the position, but his 4.59 40-yard dash would have caused him to miss out on the “what they look for” study that Alex Kozora so wonderfully does every year from a position standpoint.

That size translated well to the NFL for Skowronek, who landed with the Rams as a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the Rams, his best season as a receiver came in 2022 when he hauled in 39 receptions for 376 yards and added one carry for 17 yards and a touchdown.

During that 2022 season, he played 698 offensive snaps for the Rams and graded out at a 57.2 overall, including a 54.6 as a run blocker. In three seasons with the Rams, Skowronek hauled in 58 passes for 575 yards and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 17 yards in the playoffs, including two catches for 12 yards in 2021 as the Rams went on to win the Super Bowl.

Where he made his mark under Sean McVay was with his versatility.

Skowronek lined up at fullback on 68 snaps over his career under McVay, including 60 during the 2022 season. He also has experience lining up as an in-line tight end under McVay, doing that on 39 snaps over three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

He cut his teeth the most on special teams though, which is where he could really stick in the NFL moving forward. Last season alone, Skowronek tied for the league lead in tackles on special teams with 13 stops (11 solo, two assisted), tying with Pittsburgh’s Miles Killebrew and New England’s Brenden Schooler, two players with All-Pro capabilities on special teams.

In his career, Skowronek has 569 career snaps on special teams, including a career-high 327 last season in Los Angeles. That special teams ability, combined with his versatility offensively and his experience, will help him land on his feet in the NFL after being waived by the Rams.

That spot could be in Pittsburgh. The dots connect from a pre-draft interest standpoint.

According to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, Skowronek told him at the 2021 Senior Bowl that he met with the Steelers during the week in Mobile. Then, head coach Mike Tomlin and then-GM Kevin Colbert attended the 2021 Notre Dame Pro Day, where Skowronek participated.

Though the Steelers didn’t host Skowronek for a pre-draft visit or hold a Zoom meeting with him, it doesn’t mean they aren’t familiar with the player overall.

With a need for a big-bodied receiver with blocking abilities, not to mention special teams capabilities in an effort to replace Miles Boykin, Skowronek makes quite a bit of sense for the Steelers were they to kick the tires on the veteran receiver with a waiver claim.