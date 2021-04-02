2021 Steelers Pro Day Tracker

As we’ve done for several years, our Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Day tracker for 2021. We’re keeping track of where Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and scouts end up on the pro day circuit prior to this April’s draft. If you’re curious, here is the schedule of this year’s Pro Days.

The pandemic caused us to be without Pro Days for most teams in last year’s draft. They’re scheduled to take place this year though they will look different than normal years. Teams will be limited in the number of people they can send; the NFL’s max is three and could be even fewer depending on the school. No more “sending the house’ to a player’s workout.

Historically, we know where Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert end up has a high degree of correlation with their early round picks. First and second round picks are likely to come from a school where Tomlin and/or Colbert watched them work. But we’ll be keeping track of where any Steelers’ front office member pops up, everyone from coordinators, positional coaches, to area scouts.

We’ll be updating this page as new information comes in so be sure to bookmark and check back every couple days.

Zoom/In-Person Meetings

Travis Etienne/RB Clemson

Anthony Schwartz/WR Auburn

Carson Green/OL Texas A&M

Kenneth Gainwell/RB Memphis (unclear if official Zoom meeting)

Trevon Moehrig/S TCU

Garret Wallow/LB TCU

Nick Bolton/LB Missouri

Elerson Smith/EDGE Northern Iowa

Spencer Brown/OT Northern Iowa (unclear if official Zoom meeting)

Jaycee Horn/CB South Carolina (unclear if official Zoom meeting)

Osa Odighizuwa/DL UCLA

Jalen Mayfield/OT Michigan (unclear if official Zoom meeting)

Nico Collins/WR Michigan (with WRs coach Ike Hilliard)

Pat Freiermuth/TE Penn State

Micah Parsons/LB Penn State (unclear if official Zoom meeting)

Jayson Oweh/EDGE Penn State (unclear if official Zoom meeting)

D’Wayne Eskridge/WR Western Michigan

Jaylon Moore/OT Western Michigan (unclear if official Zoom meeting)

Divine Deablo/LB-S Virginia Tech

Christian Darrisaw/OT Virginia Tech

Caleb Farley/CB Virginia Tech

Jaelan Phillips/EDGE Miami (FL)

Daelin Hayes/EDGE Notre Dame

Kellen Mond/QB Texas A&M (unclear if official Zoom meeting)

Baron Browning/LB Ohio State

Asante Samuel Jr./CB Florida State

Trey Sermon/RB Ohio State (unclear if official Zoom meeting)

James Hudson/OT Cincinnati (with OC Matt Canada/OL Coach Adrian Klemm)

Brandon Kennedy/C Tennessee

John Bates/TE Boise State (with TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts)

Jamie Newman/QB Wake Forest

Kyle Trask/QB Florida

JaCoby Stevens/LB-S LSU (with LBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky)

Zaven Collins/LB Tulsa

Jermar Jefferson/RB Oregon State

Aaron Robinson/CB UCF (unclear if official Zoom meeting)

Teven Jenkins/OT Oklahoma State (unclear if official Zoom meeting)

Pro Days

March 9th

Wisconsin-Whitewater – OL Coach Adrian Klemm

Notable Prospects – OC Quinn Meinerz

Northwestern – Unknown Personnel Member (Possibly Senior Assistant Teryl Austin, Area Scout Dave Petett, or O-line Coach Adrian Klemm)

Notable Prospects – OL Rashawn Slater, CB Greg Newsome

Kansas State – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – EDGE Wyatt Huber

March 10th

Wisconsin – Area Scout Dave Petett

Notable Prospects – DL Isiahh Loudermilk, CB Rachad Wildgoose

Marshall – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – OT Josh Ball, RB Brenden Knox, EDGE Darius Hodge

March 11th

Clemson – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, OC Matt Canada

Notable Prospects – RB Travis Etienne, OT/OG Jackson Carman, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Cornell Powell, OC Cade Stewart

Texas – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – OT Samuel Cosmi, EDGE Joseph Ossai, QB Sam Ehlinger

March 12th

North Dakota State – OL Coach Adrian Klemm

Notable Prospects – QB Trey Lance, OT Dillon Radunz

Oklahoma – Assistant OL Coach Chris Morgan, Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – OC Creed Humphrey, EDGE Ronnie Perkins, CB Tre Brown, OT Adrian Ealy, RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Arkansas State – Area Scout Chidi Iwuoma

Notable Prospects – NT Forrest Merrill, TE Giles Amos, WR Jonathan Adams Jr, RB Jamal Jones, S Seth Cottengim

March 15th

Kent State – Area Scout Dan Colbert

Notable Prospects – WR Isaiah McKoy

March 16th

Georgia Tech – STs Coordinator Danny Smith

Notable Prospects – P Pressley Harvin

March 17th

Georgia – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, DBs Coach Grady Brown

Notable Prospects – CB Eric Stokes, CB Tyson Campbell, S Richard LeCounte, OC Trey Hill, OL Ben Cleveland, EDGE Azeez Oljuari

Arizona – Unknown Personnel Member (possibly Area Scout Chidi Iwuoma)

Notable Prospects – DT Roy Lopez, RB Gary Brightwell, S Tristan Cooper, CB Lorenzo Burns

Illinois – Assistant OLBs Coach Denzel Martin

Notable Prospects – OG/C Kendrick Green, WR Josh Imatorbhebhe

Pittsburgh – College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler

Notable Prospects – OLB Patrick Jones, S Damar Hamlin, S Paris Ford, DT Jaylen Twyman, OLB Rashad Weaver, C Jimmy Morrissey, K Alex Kessman

March 18th

Auburn – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, WRs Coach Ike Hilliard

Notable Prospects – WR Anthony Schwartz, WR Seth Williams, ILB KJ Britt

Central Arkansas – College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler

Notable Prospects – CB Robert Rochell

Buffalo – Area Scout Dave Petett

Notable Prospects – RB Jarett Paterson, OLB Malcolm Koonce

West Virginia – Assistant WRs Coach Blaine Stewart, Unknown Personnel Member (possibly Team Analyst Tosin Kazeem)

Notable Prospects – ILB Tony Fields, DT Darius Stills

La Tech – DL Coach Karl Dunbar, Area Scout Mark Gorscak

Notable Prospects – DL Milton Williams

Stanford – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – OT Walker Little, QB Davis Mills, CB Paulson Adebo, C Drew Dalman

March 19th

TCU – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher, Senior Assistant/DBs Coach Teryl Austin

Notable Prospects – S Trevon Moehrig, S Ar’Darius Washington, TE Pro Wells, LB Garret Wallow, TE Artavious Lynn

Memphis – College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler

Notable Prospects – RB Kenneth Gainwell, QB Brady White, WR Damonte Coxie, K Riley Patterson

March 22nd

Florida State – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, DL Coach Karl Dunbar

Notable Prospects – CB Asante Samuel, DL Marvin Wilson, S Hamash Nasirildeen, EDGE Joshua Kanidoh, EDGE Janarius Robinson

Missouri – ILBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky

Notable Prospects – ILB Nick Bolton, S Tyree Gillespie, RB Larry Rountree, TE/P Zach Davidson

Bowling Green – Area Scout Dan Colbert

Notable Prospects – TE Quintin Morris

Toledo – Area Scout Dan Colbert

Notable Prospects – CB Samuel Wormack Jr.

Northern Iowa – College Scouting Director Phil Kreidler, OL Coach Adrian Klemm

Notable Prospects – OT Spencer Brown, EDGE Elerson Smith

March 23rd

Alabama – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, OC Matt Canada

Notable Prospects – QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR DeVonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, C Landon Dickerson, OT Alex Leatherwood, OG Deonte Brown, DL Christian Barmore, LB Dylan Moses, CB Patrick Surtain Jr, LS Thomas Fletcher

Purdue – ILBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky

Notable Prospects – WR Rondale Moore, LB Derrick Barnes

March 24th

South Carolina – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – CB Jaycee Horn, WR Shi Smith, CB Israel Mukuamu

Michigan State – Area Scout Dan Colbert

Notable Prospects – DL Naquan Jones, CB Shakur Brown

Mississippi State – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – RB Kylin Hill, LB Erroll Thompson

USC – Unknown Personnel Member (Either Area Scout Kelvin Fisher or Pro Personnel Coordinator Brandon Hunt)

Notable Prospects – WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, OT/OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, DL Marlon Tuipulotu

Virginia – Football Analyst Tosin Kazeem

Notable Prospects – TE Tony Poljan, OLB Charles Snowden

March 25th

Georgia Southern – Unknown Personnel Member (Possibly BLESTO Scout Dennis MacInnis)

Notable Prospects – EDGE Raymond Johnson III, LB Rashad Byrd

UMass – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – OL Larnel Coleman

Ole Miss – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – WR Elijah Moore, TE Kenny Yeboah

North Texas – Either Area Scout Kelvin Fisher or Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt (believe it’s Fisher)

Notable Prospects – WR Jaelon Darden

Penn State – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts

Notable Prospects – TE Pat Freiermuth, LB Micah Parsons, EDGE Jayson Oweh, LB Shaka Toney, OL Will Fries

Southern Methodist – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – TE/H-Back Kyle Granson, QB Shane Buchele, K Chris Naggar

Tennessee – Area Scout Mark Gorscak

Notable Prospects – OL Trey Smith

Western Michigan – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – WR D’Wayne Eskridge, OT Jaylon Moore

March 26th

BYU – Area Scout Mark Bruener

Notable Prospects – TE Matt Bushman, QB Zac Wilson, WR Dax Milne, OT Brady Christensen

Virginia Tech – Senior Assistant/DBs Coach Teryl Austin, Area Scout Mark Gorscak

Notable Prospects – CB Caleb Farley, OT Christian Darrisaw, LB/S Divine Deablo, RB Khalil Herbert

Michigan – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Morgan

Notable Prospects – OT Jaylen Mayfield, DL/EDGE Kwity Payne, WR Nico Collins, LB Cameron McGrone, FB Ben Mason, DL Carlos Kemp

March 29th

Duke – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – TE Noah Gray, EDGE Victor Dimukej, CB Mark Gilbert, S/C Michael Carter II, DE Chris Rumph II

North Carolina – RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner

Notable Prospects – RB Javonte Williams, RB Michael Carter, WR Dyami Brown, WR Dazz Newsome, LB Chazz Surratt

UL-Lafayette – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – RB Elijah Mitchell

Miami (FL) – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – EDGE Jalean Phillips, EDGE Greg Rousseau, TE Brevin Jordan

March 30th

Ohio State – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, OL Coach Adrian Klemm

Notable Prospects – QB Justin Fields, OG Wyatt Davis, OC Josh Myers, RB Trey Sermon, LB Baron Browning, LB Pete Werner, CB Shaun Wade, TE Luke Farrell

Texas A&M – OC Matt Canada, Assistant OL Coach Chris Morgan

Notable Prospects – QB Kellen Mond, OL Dan Moore Jr, OL Carson Green, DL Bobby Brown

Alabama – QBs Coach Mike Sullivan, RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner, College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler

Notable Prospects – QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR DeVonta Smith

Tulane – Area Scout Mark Gorscak

Notable Prospects – EDGE Patrick Johnson, EDGE Cameron Sample

Washington – Area Scout Mark Bruener

Notable Prospects – EDGE Joe Tryon, CB Elijah Molden, CB Keith Taylor, DL Levi Onwuzurike

March 31st

Notre Dame – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, OL Coach Adrian Klemm

Notable Prospects – LB/S, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OT Liam Eichenberg, OG Aaron Banks, OL Robert Hainsey, WR Ben Skowronek, TE Tommy Tremble

Boise State – STs Coordinator Danny Smith

Notable Prospects – TE John Bates, CB/RET Avery Williams

Florida – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish, Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – QB Kyle Trask, TE Kyle Pitts, WR Trevon Grimes, WR Kadarius Toney

Kentucky – STs Coordinator Danny Smith

Notable Prospects – LB Jamin Davis, CB Kelvin Joseph, C Drake Jackson, P Max Duffy

LSU – Area Scout Mark Gorscak

Notable Prospects – WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Terrace Marshall, CB Kary Vincent Jr, LB/S JaCoby Stevens, LB Jabril Cox, WR Racey McRath, DL Tyler Shelvin,P Zach Von Rosenberg

Wake Forest – Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr.

Notable Prospects – DE/EDGE Carlos Basham, WR Sage Surratt

Cincinnati – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – OT James Hudson, S James Wiggins, S Darrick Forrest

April 1st

UCF – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – S Richie Grant, CB Aaron Robinson, WR Marlon Williams, CB Tay Gowan, WR Jacob Harris

Minnesota – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – WR Rashad Bateman, CB Benjamin St-Juste

Oklahoma State – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – OT Teven Jenkins, RB Chuba Hubard, WR Tylan Wallace, CB Rodarius Williams