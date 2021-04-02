2021 Steelers Pro Day Tracker

As we’ve done for several years, our Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Day tracker for 2021. We’re keeping track of where Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and scouts end up on the pro day circuit prior to this April’s draft. If you’re curious, here is the schedule of this year’s Pro Days.
The pandemic caused us to be without Pro Days for most teams in last year’s draft. They’re scheduled to take place this year though they will look different than normal years. Teams will be limited in the number of people they can send; the NFL’s max is three and could be even fewer depending on the school. No more “sending the house’ to a player’s workout.
Historically, we know where Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert end up has a high degree of correlation with their early round picks. First and second round picks are likely to come from a school where Tomlin and/or Colbert watched them work. But we’ll be keeping track of where any Steelers’ front office member pops up, everyone from coordinators, positional coaches, to area scouts.
We’ll be updating this page as new information comes in so be sure to bookmark and check back every couple days.
Zoom/In-Person Meetings
Travis Etienne/RB Clemson
Anthony Schwartz/WR Auburn
Carson Green/OL Texas A&M
Kenneth Gainwell/RB Memphis (unclear if official Zoom meeting)
Trevon Moehrig/S TCU
Garret Wallow/LB TCU
Nick Bolton/LB Missouri
Elerson Smith/EDGE Northern Iowa
Spencer Brown/OT Northern Iowa (unclear if official Zoom meeting)
Jaycee Horn/CB South Carolina (unclear if official Zoom meeting)
Osa Odighizuwa/DL UCLA
Jalen Mayfield/OT Michigan (unclear if official Zoom meeting)
Nico Collins/WR Michigan (with WRs coach Ike Hilliard)
Pat Freiermuth/TE Penn State
Micah Parsons/LB Penn State (unclear if official Zoom meeting)
Jayson Oweh/EDGE Penn State (unclear if official Zoom meeting)
D’Wayne Eskridge/WR Western Michigan
Jaylon Moore/OT Western Michigan (unclear if official Zoom meeting)
Divine Deablo/LB-S Virginia Tech
Christian Darrisaw/OT Virginia Tech
Caleb Farley/CB Virginia Tech
Jaelan Phillips/EDGE Miami (FL)
Daelin Hayes/EDGE Notre Dame
Kellen Mond/QB Texas A&M (unclear if official Zoom meeting)
Baron Browning/LB Ohio State
Asante Samuel Jr./CB Florida State
Trey Sermon/RB Ohio State (unclear if official Zoom meeting)
James Hudson/OT Cincinnati (with OC Matt Canada/OL Coach Adrian Klemm)
Brandon Kennedy/C Tennessee
John Bates/TE Boise State (with TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts)
Jamie Newman/QB Wake Forest
Kyle Trask/QB Florida
JaCoby Stevens/LB-S LSU (with LBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky)
Zaven Collins/LB Tulsa
Jermar Jefferson/RB Oregon State
Aaron Robinson/CB UCF (unclear if official Zoom meeting)
Teven Jenkins/OT Oklahoma State (unclear if official Zoom meeting)
Pro Days
March 9th
Wisconsin-Whitewater – OL Coach Adrian Klemm
Notable Prospects – OC Quinn Meinerz
Northwestern – Unknown Personnel Member (Possibly Senior Assistant Teryl Austin, Area Scout Dave Petett, or O-line Coach Adrian Klemm)
Notable Prospects – OL Rashawn Slater, CB Greg Newsome
Kansas State – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – EDGE Wyatt Huber
March 10th
Wisconsin – Area Scout Dave Petett
Notable Prospects – DL Isiahh Loudermilk, CB Rachad Wildgoose
Marshall – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – OT Josh Ball, RB Brenden Knox, EDGE Darius Hodge
March 11th
Clemson – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, OC Matt Canada
Notable Prospects – RB Travis Etienne, OT/OG Jackson Carman, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Cornell Powell, OC Cade Stewart
Texas – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – OT Samuel Cosmi, EDGE Joseph Ossai, QB Sam Ehlinger
March 12th
North Dakota State – OL Coach Adrian Klemm
Notable Prospects – QB Trey Lance, OT Dillon Radunz
Oklahoma – Assistant OL Coach Chris Morgan, Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – OC Creed Humphrey, EDGE Ronnie Perkins, CB Tre Brown, OT Adrian Ealy, RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Arkansas State – Area Scout Chidi Iwuoma
Notable Prospects – NT Forrest Merrill, TE Giles Amos, WR Jonathan Adams Jr, RB Jamal Jones, S Seth Cottengim
March 15th
Kent State – Area Scout Dan Colbert
Notable Prospects – WR Isaiah McKoy
March 16th
Georgia Tech – STs Coordinator Danny Smith
Notable Prospects – P Pressley Harvin
March 17th
Georgia – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, DBs Coach Grady Brown
Notable Prospects – CB Eric Stokes, CB Tyson Campbell, S Richard LeCounte, OC Trey Hill, OL Ben Cleveland, EDGE Azeez Oljuari
Arizona – Unknown Personnel Member (possibly Area Scout Chidi Iwuoma)
Notable Prospects – DT Roy Lopez, RB Gary Brightwell, S Tristan Cooper, CB Lorenzo Burns
Illinois – Assistant OLBs Coach Denzel Martin
Notable Prospects – OG/C Kendrick Green, WR Josh Imatorbhebhe
Pittsburgh – College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler
Notable Prospects – OLB Patrick Jones, S Damar Hamlin, S Paris Ford, DT Jaylen Twyman, OLB Rashad Weaver, C Jimmy Morrissey, K Alex Kessman
March 18th
Auburn – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, WRs Coach Ike Hilliard
Notable Prospects – WR Anthony Schwartz, WR Seth Williams, ILB KJ Britt
Central Arkansas – College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler
Notable Prospects – CB Robert Rochell
Buffalo – Area Scout Dave Petett
Notable Prospects – RB Jarett Paterson, OLB Malcolm Koonce
West Virginia – Assistant WRs Coach Blaine Stewart, Unknown Personnel Member (possibly Team Analyst Tosin Kazeem)
Notable Prospects – ILB Tony Fields, DT Darius Stills
La Tech – DL Coach Karl Dunbar, Area Scout Mark Gorscak
Notable Prospects – DL Milton Williams
Stanford – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – OT Walker Little, QB Davis Mills, CB Paulson Adebo, C Drew Dalman
March 19th
TCU – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher, Senior Assistant/DBs Coach Teryl Austin
Notable Prospects – S Trevon Moehrig, S Ar’Darius Washington, TE Pro Wells, LB Garret Wallow, TE Artavious Lynn
Memphis – College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler
Notable Prospects – RB Kenneth Gainwell, QB Brady White, WR Damonte Coxie, K Riley Patterson
March 22nd
Florida State – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, DL Coach Karl Dunbar
Notable Prospects – CB Asante Samuel, DL Marvin Wilson, S Hamash Nasirildeen, EDGE Joshua Kanidoh, EDGE Janarius Robinson
Missouri – ILBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky
Notable Prospects – ILB Nick Bolton, S Tyree Gillespie, RB Larry Rountree, TE/P Zach Davidson
Bowling Green – Area Scout Dan Colbert
Notable Prospects – TE Quintin Morris
Toledo – Area Scout Dan Colbert
Notable Prospects – CB Samuel Wormack Jr.
Northern Iowa – College Scouting Director Phil Kreidler, OL Coach Adrian Klemm
Notable Prospects – OT Spencer Brown, EDGE Elerson Smith
March 23rd
Alabama – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, OC Matt Canada
Notable Prospects – QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR DeVonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, C Landon Dickerson, OT Alex Leatherwood, OG Deonte Brown, DL Christian Barmore, LB Dylan Moses, CB Patrick Surtain Jr, LS Thomas Fletcher
Purdue – ILBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky
Notable Prospects – WR Rondale Moore, LB Derrick Barnes
March 24th
South Carolina – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – CB Jaycee Horn, WR Shi Smith, CB Israel Mukuamu
Michigan State – Area Scout Dan Colbert
Notable Prospects – DL Naquan Jones, CB Shakur Brown
Mississippi State – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – RB Kylin Hill, LB Erroll Thompson
USC – Unknown Personnel Member (Either Area Scout Kelvin Fisher or Pro Personnel Coordinator Brandon Hunt)
Notable Prospects – WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, OT/OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, DL Marlon Tuipulotu
Virginia – Football Analyst Tosin Kazeem
Notable Prospects – TE Tony Poljan, OLB Charles Snowden
March 25th
Georgia Southern – Unknown Personnel Member (Possibly BLESTO Scout Dennis MacInnis)
Notable Prospects – EDGE Raymond Johnson III, LB Rashad Byrd
UMass – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – OL Larnel Coleman
Ole Miss – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – WR Elijah Moore, TE Kenny Yeboah
North Texas – Either Area Scout Kelvin Fisher or Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt (believe it’s Fisher)
Notable Prospects – WR Jaelon Darden
Penn State – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts
Notable Prospects – TE Pat Freiermuth, LB Micah Parsons, EDGE Jayson Oweh, LB Shaka Toney, OL Will Fries
Southern Methodist – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – TE/H-Back Kyle Granson, QB Shane Buchele, K Chris Naggar
Tennessee – Area Scout Mark Gorscak
Notable Prospects – OL Trey Smith
Western Michigan – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – WR D’Wayne Eskridge, OT Jaylon Moore
March 26th
BYU – Area Scout Mark Bruener
Notable Prospects – TE Matt Bushman, QB Zac Wilson, WR Dax Milne, OT Brady Christensen
Virginia Tech – Senior Assistant/DBs Coach Teryl Austin, Area Scout Mark Gorscak
Notable Prospects – CB Caleb Farley, OT Christian Darrisaw, LB/S Divine Deablo, RB Khalil Herbert
Michigan – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, Assistant Offensive Line Coach Chris Morgan
Notable Prospects – OT Jaylen Mayfield, DL/EDGE Kwity Payne, WR Nico Collins, LB Cameron McGrone, FB Ben Mason, DL Carlos Kemp
March 29th
Duke – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – TE Noah Gray, EDGE Victor Dimukej, CB Mark Gilbert, S/C Michael Carter II, DE Chris Rumph II
North Carolina – RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner
Notable Prospects – RB Javonte Williams, RB Michael Carter, WR Dyami Brown, WR Dazz Newsome, LB Chazz Surratt
UL-Lafayette – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – RB Elijah Mitchell
Miami (FL) – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – EDGE Jalean Phillips, EDGE Greg Rousseau, TE Brevin Jordan
March 30th
Ohio State – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, OL Coach Adrian Klemm
Notable Prospects – QB Justin Fields, OG Wyatt Davis, OC Josh Myers, RB Trey Sermon, LB Baron Browning, LB Pete Werner, CB Shaun Wade, TE Luke Farrell
Texas A&M – OC Matt Canada, Assistant OL Coach Chris Morgan
Notable Prospects – QB Kellen Mond, OL Dan Moore Jr, OL Carson Green, DL Bobby Brown
Alabama – QBs Coach Mike Sullivan, RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner, College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler
Notable Prospects – QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR DeVonta Smith
Tulane – Area Scout Mark Gorscak
Notable Prospects – EDGE Patrick Johnson, EDGE Cameron Sample
Washington – Area Scout Mark Bruener
Notable Prospects – EDGE Joe Tryon, CB Elijah Molden, CB Keith Taylor, DL Levi Onwuzurike
March 31st
Notre Dame – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, OL Coach Adrian Klemm
Notable Prospects – LB/S, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OT Liam Eichenberg, OG Aaron Banks, OL Robert Hainsey, WR Ben Skowronek, TE Tommy Tremble
Boise State – STs Coordinator Danny Smith
Notable Prospects – TE John Bates, CB/RET Avery Williams
Florida – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish, Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – QB Kyle Trask, TE Kyle Pitts, WR Trevon Grimes, WR Kadarius Toney
Kentucky – STs Coordinator Danny Smith
Notable Prospects – LB Jamin Davis, CB Kelvin Joseph, C Drake Jackson, P Max Duffy
LSU – Area Scout Mark Gorscak
Notable Prospects – WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Terrace Marshall, CB Kary Vincent Jr, LB/S JaCoby Stevens, LB Jabril Cox, WR Racey McRath, DL Tyler Shelvin,P Zach Von Rosenberg
Wake Forest – Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr.
Notable Prospects – DE/EDGE Carlos Basham, WR Sage Surratt
Cincinnati – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – OT James Hudson, S James Wiggins, S Darrick Forrest
April 1st
UCF – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – S Richie Grant, CB Aaron Robinson, WR Marlon Williams, CB Tay Gowan, WR Jacob Harris
Minnesota – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – WR Rashad Bateman, CB Benjamin St-Juste
Oklahoma State – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – OT Teven Jenkins, RB Chuba Hubard, WR Tylan Wallace, CB Rodarius Williams