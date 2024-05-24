Alex Highsmith ‘Can’t Wait’ To Get Cam Heyward Back With The Steelers

The presence of team captain and standout defensive tackle Cam Heyward has been missed this week during OTAs for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Heyward, who wants a contract extension from the franchise and was not in attendance for voluntary workouts or OTAs, has been in the news this week for firing back at a report that he didn’t communicate his intentions to not show up to OTAs.

While his absence is felt, his teammates can’t wait to have him back in the fold — whenever that may be. That includes veteran outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who is often lined up next to Heyward.

“Cam’s definitely one of those leadership voices in the locker room. So when he’s here, you’ll hear him, especially out at practices,” Highsmith said to reporters Thursday following OTAs, according to video via YardBarker’s Aaron Becker on Twitter. “We can’t wait to have him back in the building. He’s a guy that loves football and loves this organization.”

There is no questioning Heyward’s commitment to the game, or to his teammates.

He wants to be a Steeler for life. He’s made that clear every chance he gets. There should be no doubting his intentions. It’s important to remember that these are voluntary sessions, and that head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t concerned about Heyward’s absence whatsoever.

Would it be nice for Heyward to be there, getting work in with his teammates, especially some new faces defensively and from a leadership aspect? Certainly. This is a good time of the year to be developing those relationships, cultivating leaders and setting the foundation for the season.

But it’s also not a big deal that Heyward is missing. He’s 35 years old and is coming off of a season marred by a significant injury that required in-season surgery and then after the season as well.

Heyward will be back with the team at some point this offseason. Heck, he might be back with the team at the next OTA session next week, May 28-30.

When he does return, he’ll be welcomed with open arms by teammates like nothing happened, and business will continue as normal. He remains beloved in the locker room, that much is clear from Highsmith’s comments.