2024 Steelers Future Report – WR Duece Watts

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under Futures contracts for the 2024 offseason — the ones who spent most of, if not the entire year, on the practice squad — and what we can expect from them during training camp and (hopefully) into the regular season. Today, an outlook on WR Duece Watts.

Duece Watts/WR Tulane – 6012, 196 pounds

Watts sits at or near the bottom of the Steelers’ receiver depth chart. Like anyone in that situation, he’ll have a big climb to stick past August. But in college, he was big man on campus. Dynamic with a knack for the game-changing play, he averaged 19.9 yards per catch in 2022, finishing with 33 receptions for 657 yards and eight touchdowns. The volume wasn’t there, but the production was.

In fact, his 19.9-yard average that year not only led the American Conference but was fifth across the NCAA, trailing college stars and NFL names like Florida State’s Johnny Wilson, Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims, and Florida’s Ricky Pearsall. Watts’ number was in line for his career, finishing college by averaging almost 18 yards per grab.

Entering the 2023 NFL Draft, testing was mixed. His 4.59 40-time left a little to be desired, but his 37.5-inch vertical, 10’5″ broad, and 17 reps on the bench stood out. In a deep receiver class, Watts went undrafted and signed with the Green Bay Packers. He worked throughout the summer and appeared in all three preseason games but caught just one pass for nine yards on a pair of targets, mostly aligning in the slot. Special teams work was scarce, with just six total snaps. The Packers waived him at final cutdowns. He lost out to Bo Melton and Grant DuBose for a practice squad spot.

Pittsburgh inked him to their practice squad in mid-September and he did well to stay there the rest of the year. They signed him to a Futures deal after the season.

Though much of the Steelers’ receiver room beyond George Pickens and Roman Wilson feels like a muddy mess, it’s still hard to see where Watts can carve out a role. The big-slot work he received last year is sort of interesting and makes him a different body type compared to Wilson, Austin, and others. But he’s going to have to consistently make plays and show up on special teams to stand out from the group and maximize whatever reps come along his way.